Council approves ‘unsafe building abatement’ ordinance

Kerrville City Council members addressed abatement issues and definitions for “unsafe buildings” and “junked cars,” while also celebrating the re-accreditation of the Kerrville Police Department by the Texas Police Chief’s Association during its regular meeting held April 11.
Unsafe Building Abatement
Guillermo Garcia, executive director for innovation, provided details for proposed Ordinance No. 2023-14 amending the “Unsafe Building Abatement” section of the city’s building code.
Garcia said there are three main action items dealing with developing a demolition program and addressing minimum property standards.
“To achieve the objectives of the Kerrville 2050 plan it is necessary to update the city ordinances,” Garcia said. “And, to achieve these specific actions, it is necessary to update the unsafe abatement ordinance.”
Garcia said it has been 25 years since the ordinance has been updated, saying since 2009, there have been 11 cases of unsafe structures that have been addressed by city officials.
“Of those 11 cases, eight were ordered to be repaired and three were ordered to be demolished,” Garcia said. “From 2010 to 2021, there has only been one case and it was ordered that the structure would be demolished.”
Garcia said many cities across the state have faced legal issues with regard to constitutional issues and private property rights, impacting how cities enforce its laws regarding unsafe buildings.
“The Texas Supreme Court has specifically addressed this issue and has found that Texas cities may continue addressing substandard buildings as outlined in state law, however, the property owner has absolute right to appeal the decision deeming the property a nuisance,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the ordinance before council addresses the right to an appeal and a specific process outlined for property owners.
“That process must identify a structure as substandard. The city must then give notice of a public hearing to the owner and any lienholders. At the hearing, the owner, of course, has the right to appear and dispute any city findings,” Garcia said. “BBA must then issue a written order as to whether the property must be secured, repaired, removed or demolished. The owner, as mentioned, may appeal the decision. If no appeal is made within 30 days, the city may move forward by taking action made by BBA and filing a lien against the property for the value of the work.”
Mayor Judy Eychner pointed out that the update does not give the city a broad brush to demolish buildings at will.
“I’ve had people mention to me ‘Oh, good, we are going to be able to get rid of buildings,” Eychner said. “This is about safety. This is not the way a building looks from the outside, necessarily, and I think it’s important that we remember that.”
Eychner said not liking the look of a building does not deem it “unsafe.”
“This is all based on safety for the building and anyone who might be occupying it,” Eychner said.
After brief discussion and a few wording changes, council voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2023-14 on first reading.
Junked vehicles
In a continued discussion about updating “safety” issues within the city’s Code of Ordinances, Guillermo Garcia presented proposed Ordinance No. 2023-15, which is meant to amend a chapter dealing with environment and specifically “junked vehicles.”
Garcia said it has been 22 years since the ordinance was updated.
“Since 2017, a total of 164 code enforcement cases have been created, with 12 cases for this fiscal year,” Garcia said. “In the five years, we have had two cases end up in municipal court. One case resulted in the removal of vehicles and the other continues to be addressed. Code enforcement does a wonderful job of working with owners to abate vehicles, however, the recommended changes further supports code enforcement efforts.”
Garcia said the proposed ordinance utilizes the State of Texas Transportation Code to define a junked vehicle, saying he believes the ordinance should be addressed in the “environmental” chapter of the city’s code.
“We feel this is the best fit since junked vehicles pose an environmental hazard due to oil leaks and other potential hazards they can create,” Garcia said. “For example, finding vermin living in the vehicles.”
Garcia said the new ordinance provides a more robust, definitive solution for identifying and addressing junked vehicles.
“The process for abatement is that vehicle has to be identified as a junked vehicle, notification to the vehicle owner and they have 10 days to address or request a public hearing in municipal court and allows for disposal or removal of the vehicle and notice to the state,” Garcia said.
There was some brief discussion on wording within the ordinance, but Ordinance No. 2023-15 passed unanimously by council on first reading.
Kerrville PD re-accreditation
certificate
Fredericksburg Police Department Chief Brian Vorauer, representing the Texas Police Chief’s Association, presented Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall with the “Texas Police Chief’s Best Practices Program Re-accreditation Certificate.”
Vorauer said the TPCA is comprised of more than 1,500 professional police chiefs throughout the state who are “dedicated to delivering quality police services.”
Vorauer said the certificate was being presented to KPD for continuing to maintain compliance with the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices for the past four years.
“Many of you know about the accreditation program for schools, universities and hospitals. They are all programs of professional excellence and all require proof of compliance with a set of professional standards,” Vorauer said. “Ours is similar. It is a voluntary program, where agencies must prove they meet or exceed 170 different standards.”
Vorauer said the standards are based on Texas law, Texas court decisions and contemporary best practices, as identified by the TPCA.
“The program goals are to reduce risk and associated costs, improve management and operations of Texas law enforcement agencies and improve protection of citizens and officers’ safety,” Vorauer said. “Best practices includes law enforcement operations such as use of force, protection of citizen rights, pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigation operations,” Vorauer said. “This program has become the new Gold Standard for professional law enforcement in Texas, and agencies across the state work diligently to meet these requirements.”
Vorauer said approximately 16 years ago, KPD first obtained their accreditation status with TCPA, based on a complete audit of all of KPD policies and procedures.
“Accredited status is awarded for a four-year period,” Vorauer said.
Vorauer said KPD has continued to provide annual reports to maintain accreditation.
“In October of 2022, two trained assessors and police chiefs from other parts of our state spent two days conducting an assessment of the Kerrville Police Department,” Vorauer said. “These assessors interviewed staff, inspected facilities and operations, met with field officers and ensured compliance with all standards.”
Vorauer said the assessor’s report of the KPD audit was then sent to a board of nine police chiefs who then voted to award KPD with re-accreditation status.
“During this process, the Kerrville Police Department has proved they meet or exceed the best practices for professional law enforcement in Texas,” Vorauer said. “Of over 788 municipal police agencies in Texas, only 198 have achieved accreditation status and fewer than that have been re-accredited. This evening, we recognize the Kerrville Police Department for their outstanding performance.”
Vorauer said the accreditation process ensures the citizens of Kerrville, the mayor and city council of the “highest quality of service from their police agency.”
“It means your police department is one of the very best in the state,” Vorauer said. “The certificate we present this evening is symbolic. While it clearly marks professional excellence, the real value of the program is in the men and women in the police department and the process they must complete to receive the certificate.”
He said continued periodic reviews maintain certification status.
“The Kerrville Police Department is a leader in law enforcement in the State of Texas,” Vorauer said. “You should be very proud of their accomplishment.”
Ordinances, first reading
• Council voted 5-0 on first reading to approve Ordinance No. 2023-12, amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to revise regulations pertaining to the location of accessory buildings and structures within the front setback of the property as to fences;
• Ordinance No. 2023-13 was passed by council unanimously on first reading amending Chapter 26, Section 26-38 of the city’s Code of Ordinances clarifying the term “substantial repairs.”
Ordinances, second reading
• Council members voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2023-10 on second reading to reduce the number of members to the city’s Library Advisory Board;
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-11 amending the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget to reallocate funds for items encumbered within the city’s FY2022 budget to accommodate expenses incurred in 2022, but paid for in the current year.
Other business
• Council unanimously approved ordinance No. 2023-16 authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds for water and sewer projects. Anne Berger-Entrekin of Hilltop Securities explained the city’s rating system for the bond issuance.
“This is the first year in a number of years that the city pursued a revenue bond rating,” Berger-Entrekin said.
She said the revenue bond rating is separate from the standard ad valorem tax bond rating, and the process of obtaining it is much more stringent.
According to Berger-Entrekin, the City of Kerrville received an “A+” rating and praised staff for their efforts and diligence put forth to achieve such a rating prior to the bond sale.
Presentations
• Mayor Eychner issued a proclamation recognizing the week of April 9, 2023 as “National Telecommunications Week” in Kerrville, honoring members of the Kerrville Police Department dispatch team during the meeting.
• Eychner presented the Friends of the Library with the Kerrville Kindness Award for their “leadership, dedication and tireless work in supporting the mission of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.”
Consent agenda
With one vote, council members unanimously approved the following consent agenda items:
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from March 28;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from March 28.
