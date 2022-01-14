The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend the 2022 “State of the City” luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Inn of the Hills Hotel & Conference Center.
This event is a great time to network and find out where the community is going in the year ahead, and will feature reports from City of Kerrville staff on the current state of the city and projections for the new year.
To register online, please visit www.kerrvillechamber.biz/state-of-the-city, call (830) 896-1155 or e-mail Pilar Gregory at pilar@ kerrvillechamber.biz.
The Kerrville Area Chamber exists to strengthen, promote and serve the business community. Their vision is a vibrant and prosperous community through business leadership to ensure aspirations become realities. The Kerrville Area Chamber has served the community since 1922. Their motto is: “Lead. Inspire. Grow.”
