In his second of two reports on Friday, William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management, aggregated data from Peterson Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8. He said that active cases in Kerr County dropped by 1 person and hospitalizations remained at zero, since the county’s previous report on Tuesday. The figures for March 18 are:
• 31 active cases (*A decrease of 1 person from the county’s most recent report of 32 cases delivered Tuesday, March 16)
• 4,158 recoveries (*An increase since Tuesday’s report of 4,150.)
• 0 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center (*Unchanged since Tuesday’s report.)
• 2 new new cases of confirmed COVID-19 (*The same as Tuesday’s report.)
• 83 fatalities of permanent Kerr County residents attributed to the novel coronavirus (*Unchanged since last report).
DSHS Vaccine Information
The following information has been reported by the Texas DSHS regarding the number of vaccines allotted and administered in Kerr County.
• 9,900 vaccines allocated for Kerr County (This number represents all the vaccines allotted to all of the providers in the county.)
• 13,982 vaccines administered – The total number of vaccine doses administered, number of people vaccinated with one dose and number of people fully vaccinated are aggregated by the recipients’ county of residence. (*297 more since the county’s last report on Tuesday, Mach 16.)
• 9,673 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine received by people here (*An increase of 244 people from the report two days ago.)
• 4,392 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines received by individuals (*An increase of 86 people over Tuesday’s figure.)
• 4,392 people fully vaccinated – This number includes the people who were fully vaccinated, however that is defined by the vaccine manufacturer (two-dose series for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the one-dose Janssen vaccine by Johnson and Johnson) – as outlined by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). (*Up 86 since Tuesday.)
COVID-19 Testing
Additional free testing for those who want to determine if they have active COVID-19 will cointinue through March 26 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville.
No appointment or physician referral will be necessary to obtain a test between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
To pre-register for a free COVID-19 test, visit online: cov19.health/#/ patient/register/disclaimer.
Anyone experiencing symptoms now or who thinks they’ve been exposed to someone positive for the virus should self-isolate immediately and call their primary doctor. If they do not have a doctor, they may call the Peterson Urgent Care at 258-7669 for assistance.
Peterson Health also offers a COVID-19 hotline – 896-4200, Option 1 – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Vaccine Registration
Citizens who would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available for them locally are invited to call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Or, to complete the registration process online, visit the hospital system’s site online: https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Peterson Health is currently prioritizing the distribution of vaccines by State of Texas mandate, including health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people between 18 and 64 years of age who have a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
