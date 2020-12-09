Kerr County Commissioners held an off-Monday meeting Dec. 7, renewing an interlocal agreement and approving an electrical easement with Kerrville ISD; and delaying a decision on funding moves for major repairs at an airport hangar.
They also approved contractual incentives for operation of the Hill County Youth Event Center under management by Spectra.
Interlocal Agreement with KISD
Wade Ivy, assistant superintendent at Kerrville Independent School District, attended Monday’s meeting to ask commissioners to renew the interlocal agreement between Kerrville ISD and Kerr County to use the Hill Country Youth Event Center as a “reunification site” if the need arises to evacuate one of the KISD campuses.
Ivy told commissioners the school district’s preparedness plan includes having a safe destination in place if up to 1,400 students and staff must be evacuated from a campus for any reason, where parents can be reunited with their children.
Ivy said the agreement he was asking them to renew was all the same as before, except with new dates.
There was brief discussion about having enough space at the HCYEC for safe social distancing under COVID restrictions for that many people, if any occasion arose to trigger this action.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to renew this agreement between the county and KISD.
Electrical easement for KISD
Ivy also asked the commissioners court to approve an easement to allow Kerrville Public Utility Board to connect three-phase electrical service on county property on Spur 100 to the new Ag Facility being constructed nearby. Ivy said the school district will pay the cost of the required surveying; and asked which of two current electrical poles commissioners would consider for this new connection.
One is at the county’s Road & Bridge site, and the other is across Spur 100 at the Little League baseball fields, nearer to the new Ag facility site. Ivy said either would work, but they also are trying to save an old, large and beautiful tree. He said if the power comes from across the road, that tree would have to be “severely trimmed,” a step they are trying to avoid.
After discussion, commissioners voted 5-0 as generally in agreement with KISD’s request, but they want to see a “concept plan” pending survey work being done.
Airport, ‘emergency’ funding
Mary Rohrer, airport manager at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, asked county officials to act on requests from the Joint Airport Board for a “Declaration of Emergency Expenditure – Hangar Door repairs,” a large repair job that’s been discussed since high winds last spring inflicted major damage to both north and south hangar doors of the Brinkman Hangar, and damaged aircraft stored there.
Rohrer said she continues to work with the airport’s insurance adjuster on this claim, but the insurance coverage of $160,000 falls short of the bids to replace the two hangar doors at $280,000 each. The Joint Airport Board asked, through Rohrer, to move $280,000 from the airport’s fund balance to their capital account to replace the south door, essentially asking to change their previously approved budget. (The Airport Board president previously sent a letter to County Judge Robert Kelly and Mayor Bill Blackburn date Nov. 18, making the same request.)
In Monday’s discussion, Rohrer agreed that while the wind storm lifted both doors off their supporting tracks, they’ve been put back up and are temporarily operable as long as they are opened and closed “tenderly” by airport officials and the six tenants. She said when replacement work is scheduled, they also will be paying storage fees to move those aircraft for about six weeks.
Commissioner Tom Moser asked if this decision could “wait a week or two” until he looks at the repair problem from an engineer’s standpoint.
And Jonathan Letz asked whether this is an “emergency” under the county rules. Commissioners generally took Rohrer’s request as one to move more than 5 percent of their funds and change their budget. Moser said he was uncomfortable doing this.
Rohrer agreed to defer her request, on behalf of her board, one to two weeks.
HCYEC management,
Spectra agreement
Commissioners discussed approving financial incentives for 2020 under the Global Spectrum L.P. dba Spectra Venue Management Agreement for the “Hill Country Youth Event Center Spectra.”
Local manager Jake Williamson talked with commissioners after Letz reminded colleagues the contract says they can pay up to $15,000 per year in incentives. This is budgeted for FY2021.
Letz said after considering the five categories and the COVID conditions under which the HCYEC is operating, he proposed the following: customer service, $2,000; food and beverage, $500; repairs, $2,000 (of $3,000 allowed); sales and marketing, $2,000 of $3,000; and controlled operating expenses, all $3,000; for a total of $9,500.
Williamson said he agrees he and Spectra were not due the full amount working under COVID conditions, saying, “We got creative to serve people;” and he still doesn’t have a full catering kitchen. Asked by commissioners if he has a license to sell liquor at events yet, Williamson said he’s working on that.
Kelly told him before voting that he’d vote no, out of respect to other county employees who have been working under cutbacks, with no incentives. Commissioners approved these contractual incentives 4-1.
Closed session
Commissioners went into closed session at Kelly’s request under “personnel” to discuss hiring the Chief Public Defender for the new multi-county department based in Kerr County, the Hill Country Regional Public Defender Office. Before going into closed session, Kelly and other commissioners discussed briefly the recent interviews to get down to three top contenders. They said everyone involved seemed unanimous about one top pick and also hoped the other two would apply for senior slots in the new office.
Kelly also said they would be discussing negotiations for real property, primarily possible new sites for Kerr County Animal Services.
