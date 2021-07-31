Children’s Association for Maximum Potential started with a little boy who “just wanted to ride a horse like John Wayne.”
Before CAMP, that was not possible because many children with disabilities were not accepted to other camps – even those for children with special needs – due to the severity of their medical conditions or disabilities.
But, in 1979, three U.S. Air Force pediatricians changed that, and brought 32 children with special needs together for a weekend camp...and CAMP was born.
Fast forward to 2021 and CAMP is offering a true summer camp experience to hundreds of individuals with special needs (ages 5-50) regardless of the disability, and their siblings. They have done this successfully without any Covid cases all summer.
CAMP is a place where individuals can:
• Ride a horse, even if they can’t walk;
• Float the slow river, even if they have serious respiratory issues;
• Make friends, even if they can’t speak;
• Hold a fuzzy chinchilla, even if they can’t see, and;
• Simply “be themselves” without fear of being judged or bullied.
At Camp CAMP—a 55-acre summer camp in the Texas Hill Country near Comfort—campers are participating in one-week residential sessions with traditional camping activities such as swimming, horseback, canoeing, archery, music recreation, arts & crafts, karaoke and a CAMP dance.
Using a one-to-one camper to counselor ratio, with medical supervision for each camper, its programming alleviates medical, physical, developmental and intellectual barriers for more than 1,500 campers. No other camping program in central/south Texas meets the physical, medical and emotional needs of this population.
Campers come from all over the state.
There are a few more sessions left this summer.
Learn more about CAMP by visiting the website at www.campcamp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.