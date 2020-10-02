Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas recently reported the county’s current COVID-19 pandemic totals are: 5 active cases, 616 recoveries and 10 fatalities as of Friday.
The county now also has a new reporting category that has 34 cases labeled “to be determined,” thanks to some recent changes made in testing procedures.
“Some of our local residents are seeing different numbers in different places, and I’d like to help explain why that is,” Thomas said.
Back on Aug. 4, Peterson Regional Medical Center began using an antigen test rather than the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction) for diagnosing possible COVID-19 patients, Thomas said.
“Both the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services, however, use the PCR test for the basis of their novel coronavirus data accumulation and analysis,” Thomas said. “The PCR test is more sensitive. In fact, it is considered the gold standard for COVID testing and 100 percent accurate,” he said.
When an antigen test is used instead of the PCR test and the results are submitted to the state, the DSHS initially will enter those cases into its system as “to be determined” until the patient can be contacted by an epidemiologist and questioned about their symptoms.
“If the patient has two or more of the recognized symptoms of COVID-19, then that person is considered to be a ‘probable’ case. DSHS Region 8 puts that probable case into the data we report nearly every weekday at the county level,” Thomas said.
Part of the reason some people are seeing conflicting reports is that probable cases are not included in the numbers seen on the DSHS online dashboard. “The only way a probable will be considered active is if a RT-PCR test is conducted in the follow-up and a positive result is confirmed,” Thomas said.
Additionally, Thomas explained, “As of today, we have 34 cases that DSHS has told us qualify as TBD.” That count includes 12 cases submitted by Peterson Regional Medical Center on Sept. 24-25.
Peterson Health system also submitted five cases on Sept. 21 from its antigen testing, but those cases have not been entered into the DSHS database in the TBD column yet.
“DSHS staff members assure me that they are researching the five cases from Sept. 21 and will find out why they have not been entered, as well as rectify the situation,” Thomas said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Region 8 is the public health authority for Kerr County. Its function is absolutely necessary to spearhead data collection from so many sources, Thomas said.
“Other clinics and private healthcare professionals also submit many local testing results to DSHS. It’s really the only way to collect the information from all those entities about patients who may be positive for COVID-19,” he said.
“As our public health authority, DSHS has the last word on whether a case is deemed active, recovered or to be determined. And, it is the DSHS Region 8 that provides this information to us that we use to update Kerr County’s counts each day,” Thomas said.
Anyone needing further clarification about the testing and case reporting process can reach Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx. us or 315-2430 during business hours Mondays through Fridays.
