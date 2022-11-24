The City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to inform all residents of a few upcoming changes to the collection schedule for trash and recycling over the Thanksgiving Holiday.
No collection will occur on Thanksgiving Day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to inform all residents of a few upcoming changes to the collection schedule for trash and recycling over the Thanksgiving Holiday.
No collection will occur on Thanksgiving Day.
All households regularly scheduled to have trash collected on Thursday, Nov. 24 will instead have their waste removed on Friday, Nov. 25. Please be advised that Republic Services will only collect trash that is placed inside your designated waste removal cart.
Households scheduled to have recycling collected on Friday, Nov. 25, will instead have their recycling carts serviced on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Additionally, the landfill, transfer station, and recycling drop off site will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and remain closed through Thanksgiving Day. The facilities will resume normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 a.m.
Further inquiries regarding collections can be made by contacting Republic Services at (830) 522-3062 or the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000. Additional information is also available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.