LWV discuss voting rights and election redistricting

Members of the League of Women Voters of the Hill Country-Texas held a virtual February meeting; and hosted Janet Imhoff, vice president of the Texas League and Advocacy chair, who spoke on the League interests and activities for the newly opened Texas Legislative session in Austin.
Members were told two priority issues for this biennial Legislative session focus on voting rights and election law; and redistricting and the 2020 Census.
Cathy Learoyd, president of the Hill Country chapter, said other urgent League issues concern air quality/climate; women’s health; and health care, especially low-income Texans and the elderly.
The Texas Legislature opened its 87th session in early January, and many bills have been filed. Imhoff was invited to talk to Hill Country members about the issues the Texas League is most interested in.
Imhoff used a Power Point presentation to present her “Taking Action” information; and illustrated software available on the LWV website to each member. She said 25 other “issue chairs” also volunteer to follow specific topics through the political session, and cover the LWV positions.
“We follow legislative bills online, and write testimony for some of them,” she said.
She showed that on the www.lwvtexas.org website, there is an “Advocacy” link followed by separate links on specific issues. “They all have a separate page,” she said.
Imhoff said the legislative session officially runs Jan. 12 through May 31, 2021; and state legislators can file additional bills through March 12.
Committee hearings begin in mid-March.
Pre-COVID pandemic, committees both heard oral testimony and got written testimony, she said. For this 2021 session, the rule is virtual testimony only unless the committee chair and members agree to “invited guests.”
“Now, the rules are not clear; and we’ve been told written testimony will not be included in the ‘record’ of each committee meeting,” Imhoff said.
She said about 400 LWV members in Texas signed up to attend the Feb. 6 “Lobby Day” in Austin with the aim of making as many personal contacts with legislators as possible and getting updated information on priority issues from three speakers including a current state senator.
“What can you do now?” Imhoff told the Hill Country members. “Advocate with your district representatives specifically on voting rights and election laws; and on the redistricting issue.”
Next she emphasized that only assigned LWV vice presidents are authorized to speak for the LWV with legislators and their staffs.
But all LWV members are encouraged to write individual letters to the legislators on topics and concerns of their choice.
Imhoff put portions of the LWV Texas website on her Power Point to educate members about information and communication options under headings “Take Action” and “Alerts” by showing some listed under a heading of “Fair and Open Redistricting.”
There also is information about “safe public testimony” and options for delivering that to Austin.
Imhoff and local members also briefly discussed their opinions that this is the time to expand Medicaid.
The speaker said there’s a button on the LWV website for “Contact my elected officials” that leads to a list of officials with photos, names, political party affiliation, and the assigned Texas district for each one.
She said the citizen/LWV member also can choose a topic or subject; and access a box on the computer screen in which to type their letter.
“It can be sent electronically or printed and mailed,” she said.
Also under the “elected officials” topic, using a U.S. map, the list begins with the U.S. President, and the LWV member or citizen can pick one and the computer program takes the person to that elected official’s website. She showed how Senate and House members are listed by party, state and district designation.
Legislative bills
Imhoff said legislative bills filed in the Texas Legislature are loaded by software personnel.
Website users can use a “sort by category” function to see them by year filed, specific topics and other choices.
Media contacts
She said the “media” button on the LWV website gives a list of media in any given area, determined by the address of the person asking for those contacts, to be able to create a “letter to the editor.” Or the LWV member can ask for a list of “All media, by state” on the list.
The list Imhoff scrolled down in her program was lengthy, but participating members in this Hill Country meeting noted it only included daily newspapers, while, for the Hill Country area, most legislators and their citizen/constituents have only weekly or bi-weekly papers.
“Could the League make that list really complete and add names and contacts for those weekly and bi-weekly papers?” they asked. Imhoff said she would contact state officers to ask if that can be done.
There also was an odd note on the website under “addressing letters” and “fair and open redistricting” that said, “Current rules just adopted do not allow enough time for citizen input,” followed by “email Senate and House Redistricting Committee.” Imhoff didn’t discuss that portion and wasn’t questioned about it.
She did say one letter sent using the website instructions got a response from a Congressional representative that he “wouldn’t accept or read any letters sent this way, because he didn’t trust the ‘platform’.” She didn’t offer any details or explanation for this, but asked League members to contact her if that happens to anyone else here.
Asked her choice of most important points, Imhoff said committee chairs in the Texas Legislature have “lots of power to push or ignore filed bills.”
Hill Country issues
Learoyd said members in this area have chosen to focus on basic civic education for all; and others suggested expansion of internet access and support in rural areas despite the budget shortfall under COVID, and expanding Medicaid coverage.
Learoyd also noted that State Senator Dawn Buckingham of the local legislative district is assigned on the Health and Human Services Committee.
The next local LWV meeting is slated for March 2.
The Hill Country LWV has more than 40 years of work focusing on registering citizens to vote; educating citizens on candidates and issues; and encouraging citizens to vote.
This Hill Country group has about 50 members, more than half from Kerr County plus others in Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie and Kendall counties.
For more information, email president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
