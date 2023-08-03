County leaders at a Monday afternoon meeting moved forward with their first major decisions for the upcoming budget year. By unanimous vote they approved inclusion in the proposed budget a five percent wage adjustment (COLA) for elected officials and, per state law, the same five percent increase will apply to all county employees. Additional pay incentives for recruitment and retention were also added for first responders and county road and bridge employees.
The formal approval of the pay increases for elected officials is slated for their Aug. 14 general meeting and the salaries will be published in the Aug. 16 edition of the Hill Country Community Journal.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he was not in favor of increasing salaries of any elected officials beyond the five percent, after receiving a request from the county treasurer for additional compensation for taking over the payroll duties for the county. The increase was not included in the proposed budget.
“When you run for office, you know what the pay is,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, before joining Harris and Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces in denying the treasurer’s request for a $4,000 increase. The court also approved the base salary for any new elected officials should there be a vacancy in office before the 2024 elections.
Judge Rob Kelly reminded the court that the proposed budget spends $6 million from the county’s reserve funds and reminded them that would be “money that we won’t have next year.”
The court will likely decide that additional funds needed for the IT department, road and bridge equipment and a rescue boat requested by the local volunteer fire departments will be financed with tax anticipation bonds. County Auditor Tanya Shelton told the court the bonds would probably come with between 4.25 and 4.5 percent interest.
Sheriff Larry Leitha shared with the court that an upgrade in the card readers at the doors of the courthouse and other county buildings needed to be done now rather than waiting for the new budget year. He estimated the cost at $75,000 and the court asked Shelton to come back to them with a proposal of where the money could be found in this year’s budget.
A brief discussion on the possibility of increasing the tax rate this year was proposed by Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, and Kelly suggested that they may be looking at two to three cents this year. Letz emphasized that the county would need to rebuild the reserves, since $6 million of that reserve money is committed for the next year’s budget.
“We can’t discuss the tax rate at this time,” Shelton said and reminded the court that County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves would be making a presentation on that issue at the Aug. 14 meeting after reviewing the tax rolls the county received last week from KerrCAD.
The final proposed budget will be available on the county’s website and hearings will be scheduled for public input before the final decisions are made.
The final budget and the setting of the tax rate is scheduled for the regular court meeting on Monday, Sept. 28.
