County leaders at a Monday afternoon meeting moved forward with their first major decisions for the upcoming budget year. By unanimous vote they approved inclusion in the proposed budget a five percent wage adjustment (COLA) for elected officials and, per state law, the same five percent increase will apply to all county employees. Additional pay incentives for recruitment and retention were also added for first responders and county road and bridge employees.

The formal approval of the pay increases for elected officials is slated for their Aug. 14 general meeting and the salaries will be published in the Aug. 16 edition of the Hill Country Community Journal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.