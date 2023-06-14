City offers tips for local curbside recycling efforts

Kerrville recycles more than 90 tons per month – that’s more than the weight of 16 adult elephants.
The recycling industry has seen its challenges over the years and many are not within the City of Kerrville’s control.
It is important to focus on city initiatives and do your part by recycling correctly while keeping in mind to also reduce and reuse as often as possible.
Recognizing the interest in curbside recycling, the City of Kerrville offers the following tips:
Items that may be placed in your recycle bin are:
• Paper products (newspaper, magazines, direct mail, cardboard boxes, office paper and shredded paper in paper bags);
• Plastic containers (look for the recycle triangle)
- No. 1: Water or soda bottles and food jars
- No. 2: Milk jugs and shampoo bottles
- No. 3: Yogurt cups, medicine bottles and bottle caps;
• Rinsed aluminum or tin cans (labels do not need to be removed);
• Rinsed, unbroken glass bottles or jars.
Things to keep in mind
when recycling
Be sure that you do not include plastic bags as these tend to jam sorting machines. Plastic bags may be recycled at local grocery stores.
When placing your recycle bin at the street, make sure it is fully closed and at least three feet away from other objects.
For more information on recycling, visit the website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1692/Recycling-Curb-side.
Recycling programs throughout the country vary in many ways. Become familiar with Kerrville’s program and utilize various resources available to citizens. If you are not sure of your recycle day, please visit the interactive garbage map found on the City of Kerrville website by going to the Solid Waste departmental page and clicking My Garbage Services Map. You can also stop by city hall for a copy of the 2023 Residential Solid Waste Calendar which has plenty of good information, or call (830) 258-1221 for a copy to be mailed to you.
