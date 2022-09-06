Who keeps a cool head during emergencies? Who jumps into action when others need them most?
“If this sounds like you or someone you may be acquainted with, then please know that the Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team currently needs new recruits and we are looking for people to contact us,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
CERT is a team of trained “citizen heroes” – individuals who are the first “boots on the ground” assisting people in the immediate aftermath of a widespread, traumatic event.
Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just those provided by uniformed officers, firefighters and EMS personnel, he said. A
significant portion of any response and recovery is done by volunteers who are willing to step up.
To join CERT, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• 18 years of age or older;
• Successful completion of the CERT Basic Training Class.
There is a Basic Training Course planned over the Oct. 7-9 weekend, Thomas said. Classes will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and will be finished by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
To be covered during training are such topics as disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.
Kerr County CERT meets the second Thursday of each month at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information or questions, contact Thomas at wthomas@co. kerr.tx.us or phone him at (830) 896-1216 during regular business hours.
