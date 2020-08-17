City hosts ribbon-cutting at new lift station

The City of Kerrville held an official ribbon-cutting July 31 to celebrate completion of the new Legion Lift Station.
Located in the Loop 534 and Highway 27 area, the Legion Lift Station will be able to pump almost nine million gallons of wastewater per day, easily surpassing the 5.5-million-gallon pumping capacity of the old station.
This will allow for future expansion and development of properties currently not served by wastewater in that area, which encompasses almost one-third of the Kerrville community.
The Legion Lift Station project was partially funded through a special low-interest Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, administered by the Texas Water Development Board and the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, the city’s Economic Improvement Corporation contributed $2 million in funding for the Legion Lift Station project, due to the economic development interest in infrastructure expansion.
Completion of the new Legion Lift Station will help to assure that Kerrville’s superior wastewater systems proactively expand in support of the Kerrville community’s growing population and business sector.
