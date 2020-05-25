In a recent livestreamed awards ceremony, Our Lady of the Hills College Prep High School recognized a number of students for academic achievement, community service, and in other categories.
The highest honors of the event were reserved for Daniel Curran, and Caeden Moody who were respectively named Valedictorian, and Salutatorian for OLH’s Class of 2020 which graduates 22 seniors.
Curran will be attending Texas A& M University where he will pursue a degree in architectural engineering. He is the son of Anne and Dan Curran.
Moody will enter Schreiner University, and will be majoring in physics towards a goal of working at Hadron Collider in Bern, Switzerland. He is the son of Allen and Kathie Moody.
Senior Brooke Meismer was recognized as an AP Scholar, having earned a rating of at least ‘3’ on three AP exams at the end of her junior year, and Meismer was also announced as a 2020 National Hispanic Scholar.
A total of 11 students rose above and beyond in terms of community service which is a requirement for graduation. Students are required to total at least 10 hours of community service.
According to OLH’s mission statement regarding community service, “it is an opportunity for students to celebrate the spirit of volunteering, throughout our school, local community, and even outside of our community.”
The student with the most service hours in the senior class is Jinn Khuc with 893 hours served.
Kristen Casarez, and Cody Davis logged over 400 hours while over 250 hours were turned in by Manie Blewett, Angelina Martinez, and Meismer.
Four seniors, Curran, Beverly McCullough, Meismer, and Ben Romero were named winners of The President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
The President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement went to seniors Cord Bartlett, William Cummings, Davis, Miles Fluitt, Andrew Houdeshell, Martinez, Caedan Moody, Macleigh Moody, Khanh Nguyen, William Tran, Anette Viveros, and Sam Watts.
Principal’s Team Awards OLH Honor Roll status were received by 18 students that included Casarez, Davis, Houdeshell, McCullough, Macaleigh Moody, and Viveros among the seniors; Alessio Wilson, Chase Ballay, and Sam Cummings from the junior class; sophomores Cody Church, Stephen Grocki, Eric Guzman, Kristelynn Northern, and Kaiden Salaz; and freshmen Adella Blewett, Brooks Burrows, Deacon Cruz, and Talan Hyde.
The group of students that earned High Honor Roll recognition included Tran; juniors Matt Cummings, Lucy Fritz, Jessie Jimenez, and Gabby Michalak; sophomores Davis Clifton, Evan Houdeshell, Fey Jung, Baylee Kessel, and Brady Yan; and freshmen Ellie Cummings, and Olivia Redix.
Earning grades of at least 94 in all classes during each quarter, resulted in 10 students being named to the school’s High Honor Roll with Distinction, and included juniors Dominic Civello, Dalton Herndon, Gracie Morris, and Catherine Westfall; sophomores Emma Cantu, Demetrios Lamdin, and Avery Morris; and freshmen Jake Mein, Jessica Mendiola, and Elena Romero.
For the first three quarters of the school year, when classes were physically in session, seven students received perfect attendance marks. Those students are seniors Ben Romero, Nguyen, and Jake Chapman; sophomore Akemi Gutierrez; and freshmen Faviel Rodelo, Mediola, and Austin McDorman.
