HCTC telephone customers will notice an increase in their monthly bills, effective Aug. 1, due to a recent court order requiring the Public Utility Commission of Texas to fully fund the Texas Universal Service Fund.
The TUSF was created by the Texas Legislature to keep rural phone bills affordable by making the rates of rural service comparable to rates in urban areas. The funding of the TUSF program is made possible by the TUSF assessment rate that is set by the PUC and is applied to all taxable intrastate telecommunications receipts on consumers’ bills. Two years ago, the PUC chose to not take action to fully fund the TUSF, forcing rural telecommunications providers to sue the state.
