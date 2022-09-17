Air Methods (formerly San Antonio AirLife) trecently announced that it is closing its air medical transport operations in Kerrville. Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney said the local community’s aerial emergency transport needs will still be served by other agencies.

“We are aware that Air Methods has closed their base in Kerrville as part of a nationwide restructuring,” Maloney said. “Our emergency responders will continue to utilize our local AirEvac LifeTeam and regional air medical transport agencies as appropriate. We were blessed to have two services in Kerr County for the past 14 plus years. We are still fortunate to have one service in Kerrville plus many regional agencies."

