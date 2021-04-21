Council approves swimming pool repair, street reconstruction

Kerrville City Council members held a regular meeting April 13, considering emergency repairs for the city’s Olympic Pool, and an agreement for street reconstruction totaling more than $4,196,000.
Emergency repairs,
Olympic Pool
Council removed an item about repairs to the city’s Olympic Pool from the Consent Agenda, to ask if this is a result partially of delaying an overall improvement and renovation project for that facility.
Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said yes, that this most recent problem was a failure in a pump, due to age and condition, not the winter freeze; and without the repair they cannot open the pool, up to code, for the summer this year.
The $125,650.71 will be paid out of capital funds, she said.
The overall pool renovation is still on hold.
Street reconstruction
Council unanimously approved 5-0 a construction agreement with Alamo City Constructors, Inc., for the 2021 “Street Reconstruction” project. The announced cost for this work was listed at $4,196,029.
City officials said these include the second group of streets removed from “bond reconstruction” including six in one group and eight in another.
A large portion of the work is centered around the Doyle Center area, including West Barnett and McFarland streets. The work is planned to include concrete work for curbs, gutters, sidewalk and driveways, including at the Doyle Center and Carver Park.
Staff told council they intend to start this work as early in May as possible; and expect it to continue into September or October this year.
Residential Transition to
Neighborhood Commercial
A public hearing was offered on a zoning amendment for property in the 700 block of Barnett Street; and no citizen asked to speak. The accompanying resolution said it was a request to get a CUP to authorize a single-family dwelling with a detached accessory dwelling unit. The property includes parts of three lots.
The zoning was “residential transition zoning district” and the owner requested it be changed to “neighborhood commercial zoning district.” Council approved this after explanation from the owner that he wants to add a kitchen for a catering business for his daughter, that she would produce food there at “Hill Country Cravings” and it would be delivered elsewhere.
Residential Mix
Zoning District
Council held a public hearing and considered first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning and classification of property at 327 Peterson Farm Rd., about 3.12 acres. It was an R-1 single family property and the request was to change that to “Residential Mix Zoning District” (RM).
Staff told council the owner wants to divide it into two lots; and advised them it has city water connections, but not sewer service.
No citizen appeared to speak to council on this; and they voted 5-0 to approve the request.
Conditional Use Permits
The owner of a property in the 1500 block of E. Main asked council for a conditional use permit, to create an “accessory dwelling unit” and two additional parking spaces on the property.
After a public hearing at which no one asked to speak, city staff said there is space on the property to do this and there was no opposition from the neighbors. Council voted 5-0 to approve the request.
Council also held a public hearing on a request for a CUP to authorize a short-term rental unit on a property of .187 acre at 821 Robinson Ave. The property is in an R-1A single-family residential area with accessory dwelling unit zoning district. No public asked to speak.
Council voted 5-0 to approve this CUP.
EMS Person of Year
Fire Chief Eric Maloney presented the commendation for the Fire Department’s “EMS Person of the Year” award to Ryan Michel who has worked for the KFD since 2012. Maloney said the honoree has a mind-set for teamwork.
KPD grant application, portable radios
Under the Consent Agenda, council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application to the Public Safety Office, Office of the Governor, for funding to purchase portable radios for the Kerrville Police Department.
Presentations
A Kerrville Kindness Award was presented to the Schreiner University Nursing Program, represented by Clay Stuart, Julie Hefner and Lisa McDonald.
A proclamation of support by the city council to promote, create and sustain communities for all ages, was presented in support of the Senior Services Advisory Committee’s application for Kerrville to be designated an “American Association of Retired Persons Age-Friendly Community.” The city committee was represented by Waverly Jones, Dietert Center; Karen Maddox, Doyle Center; and Janice Anderson.
Community announcements
Community announcements made at the meeting included notice of the city election; the Drug Take-Back Day in Kerrville on Saturday, April 24; and the revival of the “Guns and Hoses” game between the Fire Department and Police officers on May 14 with its proceeds going to Families & Literacy.
Also, tours of the Doyle Center currently under renovation construction are now available only on Thursdays. Call their office for more information.
COVID report
Maloney reported to council on COVID statistics and conditions as of this meeting, saying Kerrville has low case numbers now and more citizens vaccinated. “Masks are going away,” he said, “and we will be back at city hall permanently after the May 1 city election.”
He said as of April 13, Kerrville had 21 active cases, still 86 deaths; 4,249 recovered; and seven hospitalized. A bar graph also compared active, highest counts and hospitalizations, compared by the month. The next testing will be later in April, he said.
He said vaccines starting being delivered here in mid-December; and have continued to arrive. Now 23,346 doses have been administered; and 37 percent of citizens over age 65 have been vaccinated while 32 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated.
He suggested citizens contact the following possible locations for vaccine availability: H-E-B, Walgreen’s, Walmart, Family Practice Associates, Medical Arts and the Kerrville Veterans Administration.
