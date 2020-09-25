The Texas Supreme Court issued an order last week that will require a change to the Nov. 3 General Election ballots and that could cause a delay in getting ballots mailed out to Kerr County voters that qualify.
“Originally, we had told our local voters who were expecting ballots by mail that they would be sent out at the end of this month,” said Bob Reeves, administrator for the Kerr County Elections Office. “At this time, we are waiting to hear from our vendor when the corrected ballots will be sent to us,” Reeves said.
The Texas Supreme Court order requires that three Green Party candidates be added to the ballot for November. The following candidates to be added are:
• David B. Collins, Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate;
• Katija “Kat” Gruene, Green Party candidate for Railroad Commissioner;
• Tommy Wakely, Green Party candidate for Congressional District 21.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election is Oct. 5.
For more information about voting in Kerr County, visit the county’s website at https://www.co. kerr.tx.us/elections/ or call 792-2242.
