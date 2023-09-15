NASA to present eclipse info at Cailloux Theater

Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist for NASA (inset), will give a free presentation on the upcoming Annular Solar Eclipse at The Cailloux Theater on Friday, October 13 at 7:30.  The event is free, but tickets are required, and are available at The Cailloux Box Office, The Visitors Center, and Kerrville-Schreiner Park.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, is helping Kerrville get ready for the first of two spectacular solar eclipses with a special event at The Cailloux Theater on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

NASA’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Kate Calvin, will offer a program full of vital information for anyone interested in getting the most from experiencing the Annular Solar Eclipse that will take place over Kerrville on Saturday, October 14 just before noon.

