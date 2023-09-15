NASA to present eclipse info at Cailloux Theater

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, is helping Kerrville get ready for the first of two spectacular solar eclipses with a special event at The Cailloux Theater on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
NASA’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Kate Calvin, will offer a program full of vital information for anyone interested in getting the most from experiencing the Annular Solar Eclipse that will take place over Kerrville on Saturday, October 14 just before noon.
Calvin was appointed as NASA’s Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor to Administrator Bill Nelson on Jan. 10, 2022. Prior to that appointment, she was an Earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI) in College Park, Maryland.
Calvin received her doctorate in Management, Science, and Engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor of science in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Maryland.
During the Annular Solar Eclipse, Kerrville will see the Sun as a thin ring, almost but not completely eclipsed by the Moon. Daylight will be dimmed considerably, but not dark like a total solar eclipse. This eerie sight can be enjoyed with eclipse glasses and other safe viewing methods.
Dr. Calvin will discuss those safe viewing methods and much more at this event, which is offered with no admission charge.
NASA will also be part of the Kerrville River Festival at Louise Hayes Park on October 14, when they will “live stream” the eclipse to a national audience. That event is also free of charge, either in person or via the streamed broadcast available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlY79zjud-Q.
Tickets to hear NASA’s Dr. Kate Calvin at The Cailloux Theater are free, but are required for admission.
Tickets are available on request (maximum of four tickets per patron) at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, 910 Main Street; at The Kerrville CVB Visitor Center at 2108 Sidney Baker St.; and at the Kerrville-Schreiner Park Office, 2385 Bandera Highway.
Tickets can also be requested by telephone at (830) 896-9393, and any remaining tickets will be available at the door the night of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.