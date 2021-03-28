Habitat House No. 114 blessing planned for Saturday

Habitat for Humanity Kerr County is pleased to announce the dedication and blessing ceremony of house No. 114, the future home of Christina McDonald.
Christina and her two children, Madison and A.J., along with many faithful, hardworking volunteers, have given their sweat and time to build this house. The ceremony will take place at 126 Glenn Ct. in Kerrville, on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m.
“Getting a home for me and my daughters means freedom and independence for us. It brings peace. This is such a blessing, such a gift from God to be able to live in this space. Habitat homes are so beautiful. Working on the final stages of our home, I am still in awe. All I can say is I can’t believe I get to live here,” Christina McDonald said.
Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter. The families who receive Habitat homes are required to put in 350 hours or more of sweat equity and training to qualify. Once the family completes all requirements, Habitat sells the home at cost and offers mortgages with a zero percent interest rate. The families have worked hard to improve their lives and the lives of their children. Habitat’s philosophy is that the lower-income, working families in our community need a hand up and not a hand out.
Habitat for Humanity Kerr County was organized in 1989 and is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International, a worldwide organization with the mission of eliminating sub-standard housing in our world. Kerr County’s Habitat affiliate is a self-sustaining ministry, dedicating all donated funds to the building of houses. The operational costs are covered by the Habitat held mortgages and the Restore profits. Habitat for Humanity Kerr County is humbly grateful for the financial donors and the many volunteers who work tirelessly to help put God’s love into action and to bring the people in the Kerr County community together.
