The Salvation Army of Kerrville has added a “Last Chance Registration” for families who need assistance to send their children back to school for the 2021-22 school year.
Last Chance Registration will take place at the Salvation Army Social Services Office, located at 855 Hays St. on July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
To qualify, child(ren) must be enrolled in a Kerr County school (public or private) in grades Pre-Kindergarten through twelfth grade.
To register, a parent/guardian will need to bring and provide proof of Kerr County residence, photo identification, and proof of enrollment in school. Enrollment in school can be provided with last report card or confirmation of enrollment in a Kerr County school. Questions on how to register, please contact (830) 257-3620.
Salvation Army officials are asking the community to help those children in need make the transition back to school a great success.
Individuals and/or businesses interested in “adopting” buses to help local families, can do so by visiting the Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive, or contact (830) 315-5762.
Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the Kroc Center or mailed to 201 Holdsworth Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.