Bluebell Hills community to host annual July 4 parade, public invited

“What’s more ‘American Pie’ on July 4 than a grand parade? I’m talking red-white-and-blue costumed kiddos of every age following a magnificent fire engine to the tune of patriotic music?” says Katy Kappel, chief coordinator for the Bluebell Hills community’s third annual revival of their traditional way to spend our national holiday. “And you must have a celebrity. We have ours. We have our new mayor, Judy Eychner.”
It all starts at 9 a.m.
The plans started a good while back. Kappel formed the committee in 2019 by asking Martha Hix and Sarah Lewis to join her, adding Deana Blackburn, Beverly Sullivan Ranslaben as advisers last year, with Gail Johnson joining in 2022. The committee hasn’t done it alone. Their neighbors at Trinity Baptist Church have always been willing to be a partner in the parade, starting with the use of their facilities and they have already stocked up on frozen treats for the parade’s finish line.
At the start, Fire Chief Eric Maloney‘s big red pumper will wait to head up Cypress Street for its big turn onto Bluebonnet and the 1.1 mile route. Pastor John Wheat of Trinity Baptist will open the event by introducing Kerrville’s newly installed mayor, Judy Eychner.
As for the parade route, “We do have a cutoff if our hills are too much for the very young…or the young who stayed out too late the night before.” Kappel, a retired social worker, said knowingly, but got back to the pluses. “This year you’ll find a free hydration station, compliments of Texas Hill Country Mobile Notaries. Be sure to toss the empties in a receptacle.
“But the important part is enjoying our post-WW II neighborhood, while paying homage to our great nation on its 246th birthday. That’s why we encourage everyone to join in, in the spirit of bicycles. This is a bike parade, after all. Now, I’m not talking Harley Davidson. No motorized vehicles, please… Decorate your bike, trike, stroller, wagon, and—of course! —yourself in the spirit of Lady Liberty’s birthday,” he added.
While you are invited to walk the route if you please, the bicycle part of the tradition began more than a quarter century ago by a group of enthusiastic young neighborhood lads. It eventually included Jesse Baldwin and CY Guthrie.
Last year, Police Chief Chris McCall talked Officer Baldwin into riding his bike again, much to the delight of organizers. Just this month, Kerrville’s City Council honored Officer Baldwin with their Life Saver Award to recognize his valiant response, which saved an unconscious woman who had choked at a local restaurant.
