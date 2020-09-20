Bandera Electric Cooperative held its 81st Annual Meeting of the Membership on Saturday, Aug. 15 virtually with 365 concurrent attendees, a 4.29 percent increase over 2019 attendance.
The regular business of the meeting was conducted including reading the director election results. Directors from districts one, two and three, Jerry Word, Frances Laue and Jeffery Slocum were re-elected, respectively. This year, BEC had a 79 percent increase in director election voting participation.
In presentations to the membership, BEC CEO Bill Hetherington highlighted BEC’s new vision of “Reimagining Rural America,” and BEC Board Chairman Michael Edwards presented a video of BEC’s directors explaining what reimagining rural America means to them.
More than $6,000 in prizes and gift cards were distributed. Member David Byrne, who owns property in Leakey, won the grand prize, donated by James Power Line Construction, DAS Underground Utilities, Pannell Tree Service and Electricom Inc.
More than 120 members completed the post-meeting survey, with 52 percent stating they were first-time attendees and 93 percent rating the meeting as very good to excellent. View the full recording of the 81st Annual Meeting at BanderaElectric.com/AnnualMeeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.