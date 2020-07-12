If you have delayed submitting your application to the 2020 Hill Country Chapter Texas Master Naturalist Volunteer Training Course because of COVID-19 uncertainties, please know that the HCTMN is proceeding full-steam ahead and are cautiously optimistic that the course will be held as scheduled Aug. 17 through Nov. 11.
The application can be filled out and submitted online at txmn.org/hillcountry and the course tuition is $200.
This fee covers a 12-week course of weekly instruction, the course book, handouts and four field trips.
Most classes are held at the UGRA Building in Kerrville. Trainees become certified as volunteers for the Texas Master Naturalist Program after they have completed the coursework, have volunteered 40 hours on any of the approved projects and have attended eight hours of Advanced Training.
The application deadline is July 13 and classes begin on Aug. 19.
Learn how to be a good steward of the Hill Country and share your knowledge with community-based conservation efforts. Train to certify as a Texas Master Naturalist.
About the chapter
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps.
This chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country; and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities.
The chapter is a 501(c)3 organization. For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, contact: hillcountrymembership@gmail.com or refer to the website at txmn.org/hillcountry.
