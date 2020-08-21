More than 175 Angelo State University student-athletes have been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2020 spring semester.
The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA and be on their team's active roster. Sixty-four ASU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020 spring semester.
Three Kerr County students were recoognized:
• Travis Reeh, of Kerrville;
• Cameron Poole, of Kerrville;
• Zachary Hamil, of Kerrville.
For more information, log on to angelo.edu.ships earned at ASU.
