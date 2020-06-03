County commissioners debated speed bumps for traffic control on River Road on May 26, and voted to apply for grant funds to help pay November election expenses to meet virus precautions then.
Speed bumps, Center Point
River Road
Center Point resident Rick Steadman discussed the need for speed bumps on River Road in Center Point to slow down speeding vehicle and remind drivers of the posted speed limit in this busy and populous area next to the Guadalupe River.
He reported drivers speeding 60-80 miles per hour; and residents and visitors along the road in danger when crossing to access the river, or entering the road. He wants a speed bump imbedded on the road in addition to adding another stop sign to the current one there.
Tom Moser, precinct commissioner, agreed traffic has increased there, with more homes and rentals plus RV traffic.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings discussed this with commissioners, saying in the past speed bumps were considered for “special circumstances.” And County Attorney Heather Stebbins said they are allowed if Texas Department of Transportation agrees.
Harley Belew said the county also has a mobile electronic sign they can park there with flashing messages of people’s speed and the posted limit. Jonathan Letz asked if there was another connecting road between State Highway 27 and Center Point’s park and downtown the county could improve and educate drivers to use that instead.
They agreed if they put a speed bump where requested on River Road, they will get added calls to do the same elsewhere, versus putting stop signs at every block.
They didn’t vote, but agreed that Hastings should do a traffic count on that road first; and coordinate with Stebbins to report to commissioners in early July.
HAVA Grant
Commissioners approved unanimously a decision to apply for a grant under the Help America Vote Act that would help pay expenses for the November 2020 federal/general election related to precautions for the virus.
A county elections staffer told them the grant would be about $68,000 of which they would have to match 20 percent from county funds.
Other future sections of this grant program could get Kerr County another $40,000 and $80,000 later.
Bob Reeves, who oversees elections as well as county tax collections, said ballots by mail is another factor to plan for. They are seeing increased requests; and could need more money for postage, printing and possibly added personnel.
COVID-19 update
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas reported to commissioners on the state of the COVID-19 fight in this county as of May 26, saying the Emergency Operations Center was still active.
He said as of May 26, they received notice of five more positive virus cases, making a total of 18 as of that date.
He said an additional 295 swab tests were done by the Texas military at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Salvation Army Kroc Center here; and 880 by Peterson Health officials.
“Community spread is still active in Kerr County,” Thomas said.
He reported a new activity directed by the Texas Department of State Health Services to do tests for COVID antibodies, but those are not offered here.
Test swabs continue to be sent to San Antonio labs from Kerr County for results.
State of Disaster declaration
Commissioners questioned the necessity or usefulness of continuing the county Disaster Declaration. Harley Belew wants it canceled, while Jonathan Letz added he’s beginning to feel the same way.
Letz’ question to County Judge Robert Kelly and County Attorney Heather Stebbins was, how do they legally stop it, now? What is the plan to end it; and if there’s no plan, what’s the use of having it?
Kelly said with the courthouse reopening last week to jury trials, he’d prefer to see how those go, first.
Don Harris said he sees it as an asset in their “tool chest” allowing them to call a meeting on short notice if needed. Tom Moser responded there’s no real benefit to have the declaration now.
Letz said if the court doesn’t renew the declaration, Kelly can reinstate it for seven days without their vote. Belew said day-to-day they are now not learning anything new about the disaster process. Moser added he sees a conception of people concerned about “freedom over fear” now.
Generally they agreed it’s not a controlling factor now to have the disaster declaration.
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said he sees people are tired of it and many are not wearing masks now. But, he added, if they don’t have the declaration, will it affect getting reimbursed for their expenses? “If we know that, commissioners could do without it,” he said.
Kelly said they could terminate it May 26 at this meeting, but he wanted answers from Stebbins first. They also planned to ask similar questions of another attorney.
Employee medical/dental
Jennifer Doss reported on their Health and Employee Benefits Pool, the medical and dental plans offered to staff, for FY21, saying the good news is, medical claims are down by a total of $66,868 in savings, if they don’t change the details of the plan; though dental claim coverage has increased.
Commissioners approved this internal plan for employees 5-0.
5-county Regional Public
Defender Office
Kelly said this was on the agenda as a follow-up to a previous discussion, but in the meantime he didn’t approach anyone about serving on this new committee.
He said he had considered asking Harold Danford, Dawn Lantz, Steve Harpold, and one of the local judges; and they voted for him to do so after this meeting.
Commissioners agreed the next step would be determining how to work with representatives of the five-county area, to set up and operate this new office.
Added announcements
Letz reported the Kerr County Little League organization was preparing to start a short season of baseball for youngsters, beginning June 15.
The county’s traveling recycling trailer is back on its former schedule, for the use of county residents.
The process for the 2020 U.S. Census is now at the point of “update mode” in which workers will do their best to post written forms and notices on gates and other things where they cannot get to residents’ front doors.
County volunteer fire departments have asked Kelly for another workshop, to get updates on rules and recommendations for their operations. Kelly agreed to schedule a workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.