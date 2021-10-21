The Kerrville Police Department is starting a K9 unit and they need the community’s help.
Having a K9 officer and trained dog will benefit Kerr County and beyond, according to the Police Department and supporting citizens.
A K9 program would provide the Kerrville agency with the ability to more effectively address narcotics issues within the Kerrville community. A canine trained in patrol tactics gives an officer another option when conducting high-risk activities. The dog also provides an additional show of force option to encourage suspect compliance in dangerous situations.
Having the availability of a K9 unit as a law enforcement resource in many situations can help lead to more positive outcomes for the police.
Supporters say they recently saw this community get behind a project and raise $100,000 in a matter of weeks.
So they know $80,000 is do-able, they said. This would pay for the canine, handler training, specialized transport vehicle, kennels and needed accessories.
They are asking the community to “bring Officer K-9 home to Kerrville.”
Donations can be made now at www.communityfoundation.net. Click “donate” at the top and select “Kerrville Police Department Foundation” to donate online; or make out a check payable to “Community Foundation” and write “KPDF” in the memo line. Then mail the check to Kerrville Police Department Foundation, c/o Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Donations are tax-deductible.
