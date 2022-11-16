Council finalizing STR regulation
Mayor judy eychner (right) presented Richard Vasquez, holding the certificate among members of his family, with the Kerrville Kindness Award at the Nov. 8 Kerrville City Council meeting, recognizing his efforts to assist members of the Kerrville Police Department who were working to raise money for a fellow officer.

Kerrville City Council members participated in a marathon 5-hour meeting on Nov. 8, finalizing details to create an ordinance governing short-term rentals, hearing an update on the Public Safety Facility and facilitating votes on a host of other items.

At a previous council meeting, a committee was formed to help draft policies and procedures for an official city ordinance governing how short-term rentals would be allowed and overseen with the city limits.

