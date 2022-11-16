Council finalizing STR regulation

Kerrville City Council members participated in a marathon 5-hour meeting on Nov. 8, finalizing details to create an ordinance governing short-term rentals, hearing an update on the Public Safety Facility and facilitating votes on a host of other items.
At a previous council meeting, a committee was formed to help draft policies and procedures for an official city ordinance governing how short-term rentals would be allowed and overseen with the city limits.
Short-Term Rental
Committee
Short-Term Rental Committee Chair Layng Guerriero explained that the committee was formed in late September and was comprised of 10 members, to include two council members.
“Kerrville is a special place. It is the best city, in the best state, in the best country,” Guerriero said. “We are a rare community, where simpler times can still be found. We need to protect and cherish that value. That deep sense of community is what makes us strong and unique.”
Guerriero said the basis of the draft ordinance took into consideration comments from the “dozens of sticky notes” that were obtained from citizens during a town hall meeting held on the subject and hosted by Mayor Judy Eychner.
“I’ve read every one of them,” Guerriero said.
He said the committee worked for 10 hours on the ordinance, over five meetings.
“In this draft ordinance, we clarified the short-term definition, removed bed and breakfasts from the ordinance. We created a more efficient and self-inspection requirement by removing the direct inspection process, which lowered our cost to the STR owner and resource requirements for the city staff,” Guerriero said.
He pointed out that the STR owner checklist was simplified and was only one page long.
“Generally speaking, the short-term rental owners are solid people. We have a good community. We’re not seeing any kind of problems with the short-term rentals, other than people don’t like them in certain places,” Guerriero said. “And, that’s to be understood, because their is a lot of value in our neighborhoods and community.”
Guerriero said the draft ordinance also clarifies the outdoor sign restrictions and confirmed an occupancy limit.
“We’ve created a fair escalation process for suspension and revocation of permits that allows for quick punitive actions for serious safety issues or misrepresentations,” Guerriero said. “But, also a fair and balanced escalation, starting with a warning, going onto different fines for the short-term rental owner.”
He added that a process was also created for potential compliance issues and set a date for renewal applications.
“That’s pretty much the summary of the ordinance,” Guerriero said. “In the spirit of getting along, I think after the town hall meeting, I think there was a lot of contentionous feelings, people upset, but the committee got together and they worked through their issues and it was really a model for any kind of major issue and I want to applaud the mayor for putting it together. And, what you have now is an ordinance based on both sides of the argument.”
Short-Term Rental ordinance
After Guerriero spoke, the actual ordinance was brought forward for consideration.
Council had few questions, but then opened the floor to citizen speakers.
John Perrin, a short-term rental owner, cited a lawsuit against the City of Austin that struck down the city’s limit on occupancy. Perrin requested that the proposed ordinance remove the occupancy limit of 10.
He also asked that short-term rentals be considered residential and not busineses.
Robin Perrin also spoke.
“As a part of the committee that was doing this, I have a lot more respect for city staff for putting up with all of us,” Robin Perrin said. “There were a couple of things we were not allowed to touch, as this committee, and the occupancy was one of them.”
She said that city staff relied on the occupancy limitations based on the International Building Code, to which she said she tried to research.
“Because I was so concerned about this particular number, I called the attorney who won this particular case (in Austin, previously mentioned by John Perrin),” Robin Perrin said.
She said confirmed with city staff that the occupancy limit of 10 was provided because of a fire code and the necessity to install interior sprinkler systems based on the IBC.
She also disagreed with short-term rentals being considered businesses and quoted from three separate court cases that defined them as residential.
“Basically, what this boils down to is what you’re doing in this house,” Robin Perrin said. “So, if you’re conducting business in this house, it is a business house … and if you’re conducting residential things like sleeping and eating, then you’re a residential house. So, the Texas Supreme Court says we are residential. So, to put us under businesses in our city code is really problematic with us.”
Larry Howard also disagreed with the occupancy limits and the business designation in the ordinance regarding short-term rentals.
Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr. asked if the draft document from the committee was voted on and questioned why a member of the committee would have objections to the document.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson, who served on the committee, explained.
“That was outside of our charge,” Clarkson said. “Those items were not part of the charge that we were given. The charge was just on the actual regulation of short-term rentals, not on where it appears in the code and not on the issues that have been raised tonight, which is why you don’t have any kind of recommendation as to those items.”
When questioned about whether short-term rentals should be considered residential or business, City Attorney Mike Hayes said he felt they are businesses.
“If you look at the vast majority of cities, at least across Texas, that have adopted regulations such as these that go toward the operation, then I think you will find that they’re in perhaps not a chapter called business, but certainly in a chapter that deals with businesses,” Hayes said. “This is akin to our group homes, boarding home facilities, also conducted in residential structures, but also businesses.”
Clarkson asked if Hayes expects the Texas Legislature to provide clarification or regulation.
“I think that there will be bills that are filed, but, as Mrs. Perrin referenced, there are certain number of (court) cases that have occurred and a certain number of pending cases, none of which, I believe, impacts the ordinance before you,” Hayes said. “I continue to look at those cases, certainly the pending ones.”
Hayes added that cities all over the country are wrestling with the short-term rental issue.
Herring asked if it would be possible to create a new chapter in the ordinance dedicated solely to short-term rentals, to which Hayes replied it would be possible, but again reiterated his belief that the current chapter is applicable and legal.
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia had some grammatical changes to discuss, as well as questioning the regulations for renewal and objections to the “whereas” clauses.
Herring then circled back to the occupancy limit of 10 persons, asking for clarification on what the limitations mean.
“I think what we are trying to do is, if more than 10 people are sleeping in that structure, they have to have a certain fire safety requirement. We’re not saying that you can’t have more than 10 people congregate,” Herring said. “We’re not saying you can’t gather, you can’t have a barbecue, you can’t have a reception, you can’t have an after wedding get-together.”
Guillermo Garcia, executive director for innovation, agreed.
“That’s not the way it is written,” Clarkson said.
Herring asked if the ordinance could be passed with revisions to occupancy, code location and changes to the “whereas” clauses.
It was said it would be difficult to do.
“I want to thank the people who served on this committee. We gave you an impossible task and a short deadline and you delivered a document on time and on budget,” Herring said. “But, if this is a first reading, we have a chance at a second reading.”
Hayes warned council about being too vague in their changes to the ordinance.
At the end of the discussion, Eychner offered options of adopting the ordinance as is and look at it later, if necessary, or give staff very specific changes.
In the end, council chose to strike two of the four “whereas” clauses and unanimously approved the Ordinance No. 2022-30 on first reading with changes.
Public Safety Facility
Kyle Burow, City of Kerrville director of engineering, presented information on Design-Build firms who responded to the Request for Qualifications posted by the city with regard to the design and construction of the $45 million voter-approved Public Safety Facility.
Burow said the RFQ responses were reviewed by a committee, who then “short-listed” five of the eight firms to move forward in the process to a Request for Proposal.
“We’re just hiring one team to do everything, from the design and construction standpoint,” Burow said.
Burow then explained the process of evaluation for each team.
“What we evaluated on was the profile of the teams … really, how qualified were they from a design standpoint, to a construction standpoint,” Burow said. “The local entities, versus non. We really didn’t have anybody out-of-state.”
Burow went on to explain that the goal is to find the right fit for the project, while keeping the budget in mind.
The five firms selected to move forward in the selection process are:
• Byrne Construction Services;
• Joeris General Contractors;
• Rogers-O’Brien Construction;
• Skanska USA Building, Inc., and;
• SpawGlass Contractors, Inc.
“Tonight, we’re going to short-list the teams. We will issue the RFP for the short-list of teams, here within a week or two,” Burow said.
According to the timeline presented, Burow said proposals will be received in January and a final contract with the selected design-build team will be presented to council in February.
“We’re still shooting for the Fall 2024 construction timeline to begin,” Burow said.
Burow pointed out that no local design or construction firms were among the short list.
“We didn’t have any SOQs submitted from local firms,” Burrow said.
After hearing the presentation, council voted 5-0 to move forward with Request for Proposals from the top five firms presented.
Presentations
• Eychner presented Richard Vasquez with a Kerrville Kindness Award for his effort to assist a Kerrville Police Officer in need.
“Several Kerrville Police Department officers recently recognized that one of their fellow officers was in need of assistance due to bills associated with medical expenses. Officers immediately began working on the idea of cooking and selling barbecue plates to help raise money for the officer,” Eychner said. “As the officers planned the barbecue, Richard Vasquez, who is the general manager of Advanced Auto Parts, assisted them by securing chicken at a reduced price and purchased two boxes of chicken himself to donate to the cause.”
Eychner said Vasquez then helped cook the chicken and donated the use of his barbecue pit. She said he also provided tables, utensils and many other supplies, as well as helped to promote the event.
• Eychner issued a proclamation recognizing Nov. 7-11 as Municipal Court week.
Other business
• Council approved Ordinance No. 2022-32 on first reading, calling for the annexation of 11.93 acres located at 5269 State Highway 27;
• By a 5-0 vote, council approved Ordinance 2022-31 on second reading to amend the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to account for the receipt of additional revenue and the disbursement of such revenue;
• Looking ahead at future growth, council unanimously approved Resolution No. 68-2022 adopting the City of Kerrville Water and Wastewater Master Plan, which will include a $17.5 million investment over the next 25 years;
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-30, amending the definition of “Excessive or unusual Noise” and “Noisemakers” within the Chapter 102 “Traffic and Vehicles,” Section 102-1 of the Code of Ordinances;
• Council members approved eight Conditional Use Permits for local short-term rentals at the following locations:
• 339 Guadalupe Street;
• 800 Lake Drive;
• 503 Oakland Hills;
• 220 Riverhill Club #5;
• 220 Riverhill Club #9;
• 220 Riverhill Club #13;
• 220 Riverhill Club # 14;
• 2324 Trails End.
Consent agenda
Council members voted with one vote and little discussion to approve the following consent agenda items:
• Local agreement between the City of Kerrville and the State of Texas for disposition of forfeited property in the 198th Judicial District Court resulting from the seizure of property inside the city limits;
• Interlocal agreement between the City of Kerrville and Kerr County to provide access to each of their law enforcement agencies’ criminal justice information through Tyler Public Safety One Source System;
• Interlocal agreement between the City of Kerrville and Kerr County for locating supplemental workstations in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department and establishing a high-speed network connection between the KPD and Kerr County evidence media server;
• Interlocal agreement between the City of Kerrville and Kerr County for participation in the local hazard mitigation plan for Kerr County;
• Medical Director Agreement between the City of Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for support of KFD;
• Professional services agreement with 6S Engineering, Inc. for the 2023 fiscal year street maintainance projects in the amount of $95,750;
• Professional services agreement with 6S Engineering, Inc. for the Pavement Master Plan Update in the amount of $96,350;
• City Council workshop minutes from Oct. 25;
• City Council regular meeting minutes from Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.