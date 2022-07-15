The City of Kerrville has annouced Loop 534 has been reduced to one lane between Highway 27 (Memorial Boulevard) and Bandera Highway.
This will allow city contractors to safely install utility lines underneath the bridge. These lane closures are expected to last for approximately three more weeks and will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Temporary traffic signals will be installed at each end of the work area allowing vehicles to alternate the usage of the single lane. In addition to temporary traffic signals and signs, personnel will be in place as well to assist with the traffic flow.
Drivers must be aware of any emergency units that are approaching this area and allow for such units to have the right of way just as they would in any other roadway or intersection.
Drivers who typically utilize this segment of Loop 534 or are approaching this area should expect delays. It is recommended to avoid this area and seek alternate routes to avoid potential delays.
The City of Kerrville’s Engineering Department wants to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to lane closures and traffic restrictions during this time.
Updates to these closures will be provided accordingly. Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the city at (830) 258-1221.
