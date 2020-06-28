UGRA announces winners of ‘River Cleanup Art Contest’

The top artists in UGRA’s River Clean Up art contest to design the event t-shirt were recognized recently by UGRA’s Outreach and Education Committee Chair, Diane McMahon.
“UGRA appreciates the River Clean Up drawings submitted for our annual t-shirt contest. We hope that the message in all of the drawings inspires each of us to protect the beauty and health of our river,” said McMahon.
The design contest winner, Belia Gomez, received a certificate of achievement and a $100 check. Second place winner, Gabriela Lara, and third place winner, Cody Vlasek, received certificates of achievement and $50 and $25 checks, respectively.
Belia and Gabriela just finished 6th grade at B.T. Wilson and Cody was a 6th grader at Hunt ISD.
The 17th Annual River Clean Up will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Flat Rock Park and the first 300 volunteers will receive a free t-shirt with Belia’s artwork highlighted on the front.
Visit www.ugra.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.