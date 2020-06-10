County leaders considered matters of COVID virus; an interlocal agreement with Center Point ISD, and a sponsored name for the Exhibit Hall at the Youth Event Center at their June 8 meeting.
COVID-19 update
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas reported to commissioners that Kerr County stands at 21confirmed cases and one fatality as of June 8 – “our first and, I hope, our last,” he said.
Thomas said the Texas Department of State Health Services says all but 19 counties in Texas have reported virus cases; and almost 1,900 state residents are hospitalized for treatment.
Kerr County officials have performed more than 2,100 tests for the virus, he said; and Kerr’s infection rate is measured at 0.009 percent. Gov. Greg Abbott opened most of Texas on June 3 under Phase III, to 75-percent occupancy.
Thomas said he didn’t have a report from Peterson Health due to personal computer problems.
The form listing the “Local Emergency Planning Committee” members and their contact information also was updated by Thomas.
Local disaster declaration
Commissioners again considered the status of their local disaster declaration (signed March 24); and Country Judge Robert Kelly said they were advised by their outside counsel they should leave this in place.
“We’ll be in a better position to qualify for reimbursements,” he said, adding citizens should continue to be socially distanced and use good hygiene.
Interlocal agreement, CPISD
Michael Earney, chief of the Center Point ISD police force, asked commissioners for an agreement between the two entities to use the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an evacuation center in case of emergency.
Earney said CPISD’s current plan has almost 50 students and staff going to the district’s football stadium; and it’s too small to be a shelter for that many people.
He asked that CPISD be allowed to use the HCYEC for “reunification” as do the Kerrville and Ingram ISDs.
Commissioners approved this request 5-0.
Naming rights,
HCYEC ‘Expo Hall’
Jake Williamson, general manager of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, brought paperwork to commissioners Monday to get approval for Happy State Bank to take up the naming rights on the Exhibit Hall in the HCYEC complex.
Williamson said under this agreement, that hall will be named the “Happy State Bank Exhibit Hall” at the HCYEC, for a price of $112,500 and a 10-year contract.
Williamson said presently the Centennial Bank in Kerrville is going through a merger process with the Happy State Bank group and the name of the local bank will be changed to Happy State Bank.
He said that hall was built in 2015 and has been open to naming rights ever since. But this was the only bank here that wanted to do this, after more than three years of contacting a lot of businesses to gauge their interest.
Now he and his staff can point the public toward that hall specifically by name when events are held there.
Letz said the intent all along was to offset taxpayers’ losses in operating the center; and this opportunity had been “floated” more than once.
Fourth of July fireworks
Commissioners addressed again the possibility of prohibiting or restricting sale or use of two types of fireworks, for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period June 24-July 4.
They checked with County Attorney Heather Stebbins; were reminded this only concerns “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins;” and there is no declared drought condition presently.
They voted to restrict only the sale of those two particular types, for the July 4th holiday.
UGRA, litter cleanup project
Ray Buck, general manager at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, asked commissioners’ help with an idea to reduce litter at Ingram Dam, one of many Guadalupe River crossings being monitored this summer.
Buck is asking partners to put litter bags at various sites, and his donated bags have holes in them (supposedly for use with seafood, he said) so water would drain out for easier cleanup.
He asked if the county Maintenance Department could build a 2x2x2 box to hold litter bags and have it placed at Ingram Dam.
“This will be a test,” Buck said. “I don’t know if it will be a long-term solution.”
County Maintenance Supervisor Shane Evans discussed with Buck and commissioners that this box should be see-through, securely fastened near the current container there, and people could put filled bags into cans there or take them home to throw away.
Commissioners approved this partnership 5-0.
Platting question
A property question for a multi-acre site in the county off River Road near Brinks Crossing, but partially in the City of Kerrville’s Extra-territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) drew the only split vote Monday.
The owners asked county officials to waive their platting process and paperwork, and let the owners plat the property through the City of Kerrville.
It’s usually a simple request, to use one entity or the other. But Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he wondered why the city wasn’t leaving this entirely to commissioners, as the propertyowners raised no questions about roads, entrances or septic issues.
One of the owners said they were trying to speed up the process, to travel out of town, and could complete it in a shorter time going through the city (one or two weeks versus four-six with the county).
Commissioners voted with four for approval and Letz abstaining. He said he still had questions about the legality of the owners’ chosen process.
Commissioners’ and public
comments
Via a phone call, Dusty Block of Ingram responded to announced budget cut proposals and a comment from Kelly, saying he disapproves of the judge’s comment on May 11 that “the volunteer fire departments like the county only for its money.”
Block said, in his phone-in comment, that he shares other Ingram area residents’ opinion that this comment was unprofessional and disrespectful.
Kelly’ s response was to thank Block for calling, and repeat information about the June 17 workshop with commissioners and the area VFDs.
Moser reported Mooney Aircraft here is making aircraft parts for completed planes that already are flying. And he said a public meeting was offered via a webinar recently on Martin Marietta’s plans to expand rock crushing at their quarries here.
Moser said citizens asked their questions and provided comments to company representatives; and he estimated any responses would take two to three weeks.
Harris said after he asked county departments to find an extra 10 percent in budget cuts, several sent him proposals, ranging from Crime Victims Services, Veterans Services and District Clerk’s office to Justice of the Peace 3, County Auditor and Ag Extension.
