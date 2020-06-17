Kerr County Animal Services, which serves as the local rabies authority, announced today, June 10, a third case of rabies for this year in Kerr County.
This latest case was related to a young fox that was believed to be killed by a family dog in a resident’s backyard on June 5 near Jones Road in Kerrville, said Reagan Givens, director of Kerr County Animal Services.
The fox was submitted for testing on June 8, but was deemed “untestable,” Givens said, possibly because the animal’s brain had been damaged, due to trauma or decay.
“When we receive a report back from the Department of State Health Services that indicates the test specimen was deemed ‘destroyed, unable to test’ we must err on the side of caution and treat it as a positive case of rabies,” Givens said.
The first case of rabies this year in the county was found in a raccoon and was confirmed March 4. The second case of rabies of 2020 was confirmed in a fox on April 10.
“You never know when a wild animal will visit your yard,” Givens said. “Please be sure to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies, which is a terrible disease.”
“Also, never approach a wild animal, even if it appears ‘friendly’,” he added. “To do so puts yourself at risk of exposure to rabies.”
Anyone noticing either a domestic or wild animal behaving abnormally is asked to make a note of its location and urged to immediately call Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100 or call local law enforcement.
Any person who has been bitten by any animal or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately.
Additionally, residents are reminded that they have a responsibility to their pets to have them vaccinated. In fact, there is a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order on rabies and animal control that states pet owners must have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months old. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccination certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should be included also.
Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio by calling (210) 949-2048.
