Kothe named Families & Literacy ED

The board of directors of Families & Literacy, Inc. announced the hiring of new Executive Director Misty Kothe.
Kothe was born and raised in Kerrville. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1999, then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and business from Southwestern University in Georgetown, where she also played collegiate basketball.
In 2005, she graduated from Texas A&M University with a master of science in sport management.
She began her career working for Spurs Sports & Entertainment in the Community Relations department as the Education Programs Manager. In an effort to return to her roots in the Hill County and begin her family, Kothe took the position of branch director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Hill Country in 2011.
She has since been involved in several leadership roles at non-profits in the Hill Country, while raising her children, Harper and Macy.
Outside of work, Mrs. Kothe enjoys being active in the community and has served as president of the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, was a member of the Class of 2013 Leadership Kerr County, has coached many teams for Kerr County YMCA, and volunteered in her children’s schools through the Parent Teacher Organizations, as well as been a substitute teacher for Kerrville Independent School District.
Misty is excited about supporting literacy and continuing education efforts.
Education has always been an integral part of her life and she fully believes education for both children and adults is critical for the individual, families, and businesses to be productive and successful.
Her first order of work for Families & Literacy will be to develop a method in which to continue education classes amid concerns due to COVID-19, as well as work to replace the Spring 2020 fund-raiser, “Spellabration!,” that was postponed in April.
Those who would like more information regarding the programs offered, to volunteer for the organization, or would like to donate, please contact Kothe and her staff during office hours by phone or email.
Families & Literacy, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization serving more than 1,100 individuals each year through adult education programs.
For information contact Kothe, Executive Director, Families & Literacy, Inc. at 896-8787 or visit their website, www.familesandliteracy.org.
