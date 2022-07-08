The City of Kerrville partnered with the San Antonio Missions baseball team to celebrate our great city and its citizens. Join us for Kerrville Community Night on Sunday, July 24 at Nelson Wolff Memorial Stadium at 5757 W. Highway 90 in San Antonio. Discount tickets are available through the FEVO link only, http://fevo.me/ kerr2022.
Bring your family out and join us for a fun-filled night cheering on the Missions as they take on the Corpus Christi Hooks. To add a little more excitement, kids will be invited to run the bases on the field following the game. Don’t miss out on this exciting family-friendly night at the ballpark. Grab your tickets today. Get Outdoors. Be Active. Play.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.