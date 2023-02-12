The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation has awarded the Pregnancy Resource Center a grant in the amount of $50,000 for General Operating Expenses.
The Parenting Resource Center (a subsidiary of the Pregnancy Resource Center) has seen a 35 percent increase in clients due to current economic conditions.
In the past year, the Parenting Resource Center was able to provide groceries, vouchers for gasoline, diapers, car seats, strollers, cribs, formula and much more for clients and their families.
In 2022, families attended 1,424 parenting and pre-natal classes, earning them more than $50,000 in material assistance.
“The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation has partnered with us for more than a decade, and we couldn’t be more grateful. This community is a better place because of the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation,” said Lainie Johnson, executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center.
