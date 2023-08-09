The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library announced an enhancement to its account management with the introduction of a new opt-in feature that empowers parents to have better control over the items checked out on their kids' library accounts.
Working in collaboration with their integrated library system provider, Apollo Biblionix, this innovative feature allows parents to actively view and manage items on their minor’s account directly from their own account, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple accounts.
