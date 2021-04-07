Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management today announced the creation of a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for Texas youth summer camps.
This program will help summer camps that are licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct rapid tests of staff and campers during the summer months.
Through this program, TDEM will provide participating summer camps with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that will be administered to staff and campers who volunteer to participate.
“As normalcy returns to Texas, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 by identifying positive cases and mitigating any potential outbreaks throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff. I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus.”
Youth summer camps that are licensed by DSHS and wish to participate in the program can apply by visiting the TDEM website at www. tdem.texas.gov.
