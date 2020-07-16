Schreiner University has a heritage of addressing the needs of the whole student – not just classroom instruction.
In recent years, Schreiner has been innovative in finding new ways to make this premier educational experience more affordable. To do both, the University is introducing Student 360, a supplemental health, accident and travel insurance at no additional cost to its students.
For the third year in a row, Schreiner’s continuing students will see zero increase in their tuition, but now their tuition also provides them with insurance that covers them year around, as long as they stay in school.
The free supplemental insurance plan goes into effect this Fall for all full-time undergraduate students and is covered in Schreiner’s inclusive, fixed-rate tuition.
“We want our students healthy – flourishing in both mind and body – while we provide them a premier education, and making college more affordable is an important step in this work,” said Schreiner University President, Dr. Charlie McCormick. “Any time a possibility exists to make our students' education more affordable, then we will aggressively pursue that as we have by implementing an inclusive, fixed-rate tuition. Seven years ago, we were one of the first colleges in the country to bundle free textbooks into tuition. Two years ago, we introduced free laundry to go along with free parking, free WIFI, free medical services in a clinic on campus without a health fee, and now free supplemental insurance that students can use in a hospital or wherever they seek health care.”
The insurance plan is intended to work in conjunction with a student’s personal primary insurance. The coverage includes a sickness plan and an accident and travel plan – both of which are zero deductible.
Full-time undergraduate students are covered for travel abroad, domestic travel and while on campus or at home. It includes emergency accident and medical expenses, accidental death and dismemberment, student sickness coverage and domestic travel assistance.
There are no network requirements and students can seek treatment wherever they choose.
For more information about Schreiner University’s Student 360 Supplemental Insurance plan, go to schreiner.edu/campus-life/campus-services/health-services/.
