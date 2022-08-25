The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1 of individuals and organizations for induction in next year’s hall of fame.
“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 37 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”
The nominees will be evaluated by the members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact.
The winner will be announced in spring 2023 and will be presented with their award in a special ceremony.
“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations who have contributed so much to the world-class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added.
Professional angler Gary Klein of Mingus - the 2022 inductee - will officially be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet which will take place in October at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
The recently remodeled Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “Recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”
Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.
Following his induction, a video highlighting the 2022 TFF Hall of Fame selection Gary Klein will be available at TPWD’s YouTube Channel under the title: Gary Klein, Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.