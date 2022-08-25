The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1 of individuals and organizations for induction in next year’s hall of fame.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 37 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

