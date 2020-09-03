Kerrville City Council approved a new FY21 “austere” budget on Aug. 25 on first reading; and also approved the new and lower tax rate to fund the budget.
FY21 Budget
The first of two official votes on the City of Kerrville’s 2020-21(FY21) budget came Aug. 25, with the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the proposed budget. In her summary statement, Finance Director Amy Dozier told council the FY21 budget, while austere, continues to advance many of the guiding principles of the Kerrville 2050 Plan as well as council priorities.
Budget Highlights include:
• Overall revenues of $58.2 million; and overall expenses of $70.5 million. (She and McDaniel said some expenses carry over from one budget year to the next, past original funding dates, especially for capital improvement projects.)
• General Fund balanced with revenues and expenditures of $28.1 million ($698,000 more than the previous year);
• Water Fund balanced with revenue and expenses of $13.1 million ($27K more than last year);
• Expenditures exceed revenues in other funds primarily due to capital projects that were funded in previous years;
• There are no changes proposed to water and sewer rates;
• Capital projects include complete renovation of some of the city’s worst streets;
• Additional funding for annual street repairs is included in this budget.
On this first reading of the FY21 budget, the record vote was 4-0 to approve, with Councilman Gary Cochran absent.
Budget information is available on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov; and a copy is available at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
The second reading of this ordinance will occur on Sept. 8. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, 2020.
City Tax Rate FY21
Kerrville City Council held a first reading (of two) on the ordinance levying an ad valorem tax rate for the city’s fiscal year 2021; and Dozier told council the proposed rate is $0.5116 per $100 assessed valuation.
At an earlier Aug. meeting, council voted set the tax ceiling for FY21 at $0.5116. This rate is equal to the “no-new-revenue” tax rate, she said; lower than the required voter-approval rate of $0.5338; and lower than the current tax rate of $0.5400.
Dozier and City Manager Mark McDaniel said this marks the third time in the last four years that the tax rate has been lowered; and this is the 11th straight year of no tax rate increase.
This had to be a record vote, and with Cochrane absent, each of the other council-persons and the mayor voted yes on the proposed tax rate to fund the FY21 budget.
Re-funding city bonds
City council got a presentation and held a short discussion with Finance Director Amy Dozier, and virtually with the city’s financial advisor Ann Entrekin, on a chance for the city to refinance some series of city bond issues. Entrekin said interest rates are at historic lows, related to the cost of the debt service to pay them back, and offer an opportunity to re-finance those bond issues at a lower cost.
The two bond issues are the series 2012 Certificate of Obligation, and the Series 2013 Certificate of Obligation. The first presentation on this was July 28.
In 2012, $9.9 million in debt was originally issued; and in 2013, $10 million in debt was issued.
Entrekin told them on Aug. 25 that the original coupon rates were 1.5 to 2.75 percent, as the rate of repayment. “Normally with interest rates on the original issuance this low, a refunding would not result in any savings. However we are in a period of historically low interest rates which make a refunding viable. Current estimates show the city could save more than $700,000 in debt service over the remaining life of the debt, by refinancing it.”
Council’s vote to approve the refunding with a parameters ordinance gives Entrekin and financial advisor Hilltop Securities six months to refinance those bonds at the best low interest rate possible. Entrekin said the potential pricing date is Sept. 22, and the closing date could be Oct. 15. Both are subject to change under the market conditions.
Council voted unanimously to approve this refunding of the two bond series.
Funding agreement, KEDC
The city’s funding agreement with the Kerr Economic Development Corporation was approved at $39,500, a decrease from the previous fiscal year, and one of four parts of the KEDC budget along with the EIC, Kerr County and KPUB.
Together their portions total $316,000, a decrease from last fiscal year by $84,000 or 21 percent.
Director Gil Salinas participated in this meeting virtually, and his Power Point presentation said Salinas volunteered reducing his proposed budget due to COVID; partially because now some businesses are back in operation and putting people to work. He noted their new goal of “cluster development” with local focus, having an affordable plan for this community’s size; and keeping an open door for future campaigns, now that Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans are final to put people to work in Kerrville.
The KEDC funds are used for business recruitment, marketing and web design, staff training, conferences and meetings, contract services, meals and entertainment, travel, and the KEDC Service Agreement.
Budget, Kerrville EIC
After some discussion, council approved the 2020-21 budget for Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation.
The EIC is budgeting revenues of $3.5 million and expenditures of $2.5 million. Sales tax being earmarked for the EIC is in line with the General Fund and represents a 6 percent decrease from the FY20 budget, according to Dozier.
Expenditures in the coming fiscal year include:
• $197,500 for the Kerr Economic Development Corporation;
• $185,000 for admin services provided by City of Kerrville;
• $1,102,324 for debt service on the River Trail and Sports Complex related debt;
• $283,333 for the Thompson Drive Partners funding agreement;
• $225,000 for the Airport Funding Agreement;
• $450,000 for the Doyle School funding agreement;
• $50,000 for a Downtown River Trail feasibility study;
• $20,000 for interest on a KPUB loan related to the Skymaster Project (Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing).
This EIC budget was approved by its board on Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.