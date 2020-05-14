Kerrville Civil Air Patrol carrying out missions amid pandemic

The Kerrville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is on active duty during the Coronavirus pandemic. The squadron has been tasked to deliver much-needed medical supplies from San Antonio to various locations.
On April 19 Maj. Chuck Chandler transported nine boxes of hospital gowns from San Antonio Stinson Airport to Moore County Airport (Dumas, TX). Ms. Oralia Saenz, of the Moore County Health Department took possession of the cargo for distribution to the local hospital.
On April 30 Maj. Chandler flew six boxes of COVID-19 test kits (enough to do 600 tests) from San Antonio International Airport to Dallas Executive Airport where he turned them over to lab personnel.
On both flights the squadron’s Cessna 182 aircraft was filled to space capacity, with room left for only the pilot. A typical cargo consists of 6-7 medium-size boxes totaling about 150 pounds.
Besides flying to assist the state of Texas with medical supply distribution, the Kerrville squadron performs other critical missions such as locating downed aircraft.
On May 1, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center requested Civil Air Patrol assistance finding the source of an Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT). Captain Anthony Redhead, director of Operations for Group 5, assigned the Kerrville squadron to find the source of the ELT. Every airplane is required to have an Emergency Location Transmitter that would begin transmitting a radio signal should it sense an impact, such as a crash.
Lt. Col. John Murray and Capt. Gary Black left Kerrville in the squadron airplane towards an area southeast of San Antonio. The downed airplane was found using radio signal sensing instrumentation in the squadron aircraft. Ground-based authorities were notified by radio of the airplane’s coordinates.
Lt. Col. Murray and Capt. Black then landed at the Halletsville airport where a Texas DPS officer transported them to the downed aircraft. They quickly disabled the ELT to stop the signal. The pilot had not been injured in the accident. Apparently, he had made an emergency landing in a field. The landing was hard enough to activate the plane’s ELT.
After successfully completing the mission, the pilots returned to Kerrville, where the squadron awaits the next mission.
The Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the United States Air Force, is an all-volunteer organization.
