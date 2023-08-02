Water dominates City Council meeting

The Kerrville City Council recognized one of the city’s lifeguards, Rebecca Sparkman, with the Kerrville Kindness Award for saving the life of a child at the municipal swimming pool as the kickoff event for Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Mayor Judy Eychner also announced that the city’s lifeguard team would be going to state competition in Plano on July 31. The team has brought home numerous awards in previous competitions.
The highlight of the evening meeting was a lengthy, detailed presentation by Executive Director of Public Works Stuart Barron on the City of Kerrville’s Water System and Water Resources.
“We’ve had a lot of people asking us if we have enough water. In a drought time you can’t have too much. Our drought restrictions are based on both supply and demand,” Barron told the councilmembers.
Barron said the Kerrville area is in the “exceptional drought” category…the highest stage, and that it is predicted that we will stay in that stage at least until the end of October. He said August, September and October are predicted to have “normal rainfall”…no more than usual expectations, but the experts are predicting a little wetter winter with a better chance of more rainfall in the winter months.
Barron said as far as the water supply is concerned, the city is in about the same predicament as last year with only 11 inches of rain measured. This year there have only been 11 inches also.
He said that the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District (HGCD) is asking for a reduction in pumping from permitted wells, but the city has other resources. He said the water demand in the city is between two and eight million gallons a day during the year and the city collects about two million gallons of wastewater daily that can be processed for re-use for customers.
“We are returning about 150,000 gallons a day to the river, which is less than it used to be,” Barron said.
The city has five sources of water: the Guadalupe River, Nimitz Lake, three permitted groundwater wells, four Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells and last the reused water.
“We don’t have to follow the Headwaters rules because we have other sources. We use 4,200 acre-feet of water each year. We have enough water to provide for the city’s residential use,” he explained. One acre foot of water equals 326,000 gallons, enough to cover an acre of land with one foot of water. (A football field is approximately one acre.)
The city has four permits from the state “watermaster” who determines how much can be taken from the river. Those permits equal more than 6,250 acre feet per year that the city can draw from the river when the river has sufficient water flow.
Kerrville and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority were pioneers in drilling the first ASR well in the Hill Country. ASR wells allow water to be drawn from the river when the water level is high, treated and then injected back into limestone holding areas. The water in the ASR wells can be withdrawn and used if needed. The key to the use of the ASR well is that there must be sufficient water in the river to withdraw, treat and store. In a drought period that’s not possible.
Barron said the state determines how much water can be released from Nimitz Lake and during drought periods downstream areas can have no water.
The city has nine groundwater wells which can produce more than 3,600 acre-feet of water a year which Barron said is close to the total needed annually for the city alone. Most of the city’s wells are in the Lower Trinity Aquifer and are “artesian pressure wells.”
Two of the city’s newest wells have been drilled below the Lower Trinity and into the Ellenberger Aquifer in the Meadowview and Loop 534 area. Barron said it now costs about one million dollars just to drill one well that would produce for city use.
He also said that well drillers advise against trying to drill a well deeper into the Ellenberger because of possible damage to the original well. Future new wells will likely be drilled all the way into the Ellenberger, he said.
“There’s a lot going on underground. The more we know about it, the better,” Barron said. The city has developed a long range water supply plan that says by 2050 they will need 6,700 acre feet annually and by 2120 up to 9,300 acre feet. The current reliable amount is 4,700 acre feet.
“Conservation is the thing. It’s like having money in the bank,” Barron added. He suggested that council look at water base rates to provide incentives residents to move toward conservation.
“If the water is costing more, then it will move people more toward conservation,” he said.
The ASR wells currently are storing about 875 million gallons of treated water, about a half year’s supply. The question has been asked why the city does not drill more ASR wells and Barron said, because you have to treat the water and inject it back into the well, there has to be sufficient water in the river to allow that to happen and during the drought there is not adequate water available.
At the time of the meeting, the City of Kerrville was in Stage 1 of their adopted drought plan defined by city ordinance. Some discussion among councilmembers and city staff followed about going to Stage 2, but no consensus was reached. On Monday morning, city officials issued a press release moving to Stage 2.
Irrigation creates most of the demand this time of year. The biggest change resulting from the move to Stage 2 would be restricting the times or days that watering could be allowed.
Treated wastewater is reused on landscaping or for other appropriate uses on the city parks complex, Scott Schreiner, Riverhills and Comanche Trace golf courses, Schreiner University, Tivy High School, the soccer fields, the animal shelter, and the city’s Water Reclamation Plant. It’s also available to contractors for use on road projects or other appropriate construction projects.
Barron said that a goal of the city is to educate people on how to conserve water and the city’s public works department has several printouts available for interested persons. That information can be picked up in the public works department at the or from UGRA or Headwaters offices at 125 Lehmann Drive.
Other events noted at the beginning of the meeting included the annual Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament that teed off Tuesday and announcement of the upcoming “End of Summer Shindig” at Kerrville-Schreiner Park on Aug. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will include free boat rentals, yard games by the river and food vendors. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. The event is sponsored by the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department
Council members earlier viewed the Kerrville Fire Department’s new off-road vehicle purchased with a matching grant from the Community Foundation of the Hill Country.
Mayor Eychner congratulated H-E-B and the corporation for being named the No. 1 grocery chain in the United States recently.
“We can boast that they started right here,” Eychner said.
She also commended the participants in the recent annual UGRA River Cleanup last weekend.
In the visitor’s comments section of the meeting, Jan Pieraccini from Gunny’s Warriors announced an event on Sept. 9, 10, and 11 at the River Star Art and Events Park called the “Field of Heroes.” Attendees can purchase a special flag honoring a hero and the flags will be arranged in the park for public viewing and will be lighted during the night. Taps will be played at sunset each evening.
Kerrville resident James Cloud asked the council to review the city’s ordinance related to carports and garages that requires a 15-foot setback from the street.
“Why do they have the same setback requirement as garages when they are see-thru? I am asking the city to separate the two in the city ordinances,” Cloud said. He pointed out that many people who do not meet the setback requirement are forbidden from constructing carports, which prevent or reduce hail damage and fading to the paint on vehicles. After his presentation the city staff was directed to review the ordinance and come back to council with any recommendations.
Councilmember Roman Garcia, as he often does, pulled several items from the consent agenda, asking city staff for more detailed information and pointing out clerical mistakes that needed to be corrected.
City Attorney Mike Hayes admonished Garcia that he needed to notify city staff earlier.
“You need to notify city staff of any issues you have previous to the meeting. When you call us out at the meeting, it’s difficult to address your concerns,” Hayes said.
Garcia alleged that he had emailed his concerns to the city staff on the Friday before the meeting, but the corrections had not been made or additional information provided.
“I really don’t appreciate it when a council member brings up something. I’m not calling you out. I don’t mean any disrespect,” Garcia said back to Hayes in the short exchange.
Airport Manager Mary Rohrer praised the city crews who were in the process of resurfacing the east-west runway at the airport on Tuesday.
Consent Agenda
• Approved the transfer of funds from the City of Kerrville’s general funds to the City of Kerrville Employee Benefit Trust to pay for employee related group insurance benefits for FY 2024;
• Authorized submission of an Our Town Grant application to the National Endowment of the Arts in a partnership with Schreiner University and the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau;
• Approved an agreement between the City of Kerrville and the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) for an electronic management system project for interlocal communication for the police radio system upgrade;
• Approved an amended lease agreement with BTB Baseball Ventures LLC and DBAT for the city’s athletic fields on Holdsworth Drive related to the no-fee use of the fields by the Kerrville Little League games played at the facility;
• Approved the pre-order of a new street sweep from Kinloch Equipment and Supply in the amount of $275,858 for a projected delivery in early 2024;
• Approved the minutes from the July 11, 2023 workshop;
• Approved the minutes from the July, 2023 City Council meeting;
• Approved the minutes from the July 18 City Council meeting.
Other Business
• Approved on First Reading an ordinance amending Chapter 26 “Building and Building Regulations” Article IX “Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals” of the Code of Ordinances, City of Kerrville related to the number of members, alternate members, meeting schedule and revising the number needed for a quorum and other related matters;
• Approved the FY 2024 Fiscal Year proposed budget for the Kerr Central Appraisal District, as required by law of all taxing entities;
• Approved the FY 2024 proposed budget for the Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport, submitted by the airport board;
• Approved the FY 2024 proposed budget submitted by the Economic Improvement Corporation (EIC);
• Appointed Wayne Uecker to the Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
