Sarah Fontenot, a former nurse and practicing attorney, is a professional speaker who specializes in explaining how health care is changing and what those changes mean for health care providers as well as patients.
Fontenot will address the League of Women Voters-Hill Country Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Marktplatz, 126 West Main in Fredericksburg, beginning at 10 a.m.
Health care is always a top concern in America - the accessibility, cost, and quality of care received are issues that have dominated the last several federal elections. As we head into 2023, a divided Congress is unlikely to pass new legislation affecting patients and their loved ones, but that could be good news.
In the meantime, the Executive Branch in Washington will be finalizing regulations for negotiating drug prices, formalizing improved access to insurance through the ACA, protecting the new insulin cap, and finalizing the No Surprises Act and the Transparency Rules. Fontenot will walk them briefly through what will likely happen (and what will not happen) in health care in 2023.
She has taught health law at Trinity University since 1997 and has been a frequent speaker for numerous national provider groups for the last two decades.
The League welcomes any interested to attend. A social time for members and guests to get acquainted will begin at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments. The business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and can also be accessed via Zoom. If you would like to receive a Zoom invitation, please email Janice Zitelman at Janice.r.zitelman@ gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Anyone aged 16 and older can become a member. This League covers five counties, including Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr, and has been in existence for more than 40 years. For more information on LWV Hill Country, visit the website at www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
