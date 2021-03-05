Commissioners host emergency meeting following intense winter storm

The three-item agenda for the Feb. 23 emergency meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners looked short for the intense discussion and comments it included, as county officials talked with electric company officials and the public about results of the ice/snow storm – especially electric power, or the lack thereof.
The agenda included a power failure report from Bob Loth of Central Texas Electric Co-op; discussion of the local “State of disaster due to severe winter weather” signed by Judge Robert Kelly on Monday, Feb. 22; and consideration of emergency assistance for county residents impacted by the winter storm.
Loth is general manager of CTEC, with offices in Fredericksburg; and called the ice/snow storm “a long tough struggle with rain turned into 1 inch of ice.” He said his crews began Feb. 19 to start working on rebuilding their program; and that as he was speaking Feb. 23, they were “getting the power turned on, that can be got on.”
He said the CTEC territory adjoins Kerrville Public Utility Board’s territory; and he has a good relationship with KPUB. “Mike (Wittler) called me early on, to offer his help,” he said.
Wittler also attended this meeting.
Loth described himself as not an engineer but a financial person; and said he spent some of the storm period arranging rooms and meals for the 150 people who were divided into 25 work crews. “There was ice on roads to Fredericksburg and it was impossible for some crew members to get there. KPUB helped with that.”
Loth said he had the manpower, and formed larger crews from that for early repair assessments. The supply inventory seemed okay.
“If we can split off any (crews), we will. About 2,000 people have power on as of Saturday (Feb. 20) but I can’t promise that many more every day.”
His estimation was, both three-phase and single-phase poles were down along Highway 290 east of Fredericksburg, north in Gillespie County and south to Boerne.
“The poles were not rotten or old. We had 20 one-year-old poles snapped off. Some were weighted down with ice; and in some places, trees fell on electrical lines. It creates a domino effect. And we have to re-dig holes for each new pole, and assess for materials needed.”
Loth said once each new pole is on, the “feeder lines” also should come on. But he was expecting many phone calls with people saying, “My neighbor’s got power, but I don’t.”
He discussed with commissioners what to tell the public about brush on the rights-of-way, saying it would be helpful to clear that brush but CTEC also had many downed power lines on the roads.
He said their service ends at meter poles.
He provided a map showing the number of crews working in each area, color-coded by three- and single-phase lines, adding the map would change by the following week.
“We hope to have all three-phase in the air by Sunday,” Loth said Feb. 23.
Discussion
Commissioners had questions about the “rolling outages.” Wittler said those are managed by Lower Colorado River Authority, which has no separate dispatch center with KPUB.
When power was off and residences got cold, when the power comes back on, everyone turns on things at once and it overloads. At the Kerrville South Stadium, he said, when they went off, it tripped a line or switch and wouldn’t turn back on, in the middle of the night.
Wittler said they sent crews to stations at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Kerrville State Hospital; and some customers on those lines had electricity that stayed on.
“We had discussions before about having a dispatch center here, but decided against it. It looks like more sense to think about a dispatch center here, now.”
He said the ERCOT grid tells KPUB what to do; and KPUB has to know their allotted percent. And LCRA knows about the hospitals and controls those substations.
Wittler added, the Kerrville weather forecast said “medium zone” and ¼-inch of ice, and we got 1 inch of ice. And anywhere across the county, that would damage power lines and more.
Commissioner Don Harris said most calls he got were about lack of communication; and asked Loth how much longer the situation would last.
Loth said they must get three-phase poles and lines up first. And when he first told his people “one to four weeks,” people freaked out. “Now we are down to, it could come back on in days, anytime.”
Loth said he knows individuals are asking, but he can’t tell individuals about each of their power connections. He agreed the area Volunteer Fire Departments could help get the word out.
Loth was questioned about possibly “highly inflated bills.” He said bills would probably be higher in “rolling brown-outs.” He said CTEC already decided to work with people on that.
Loth said there’s a “power cost recovery;” and his co-op has some funds available to cover that. CTEC is buying power from CPS Energy currently; and 10 percent a year is “renewables,” power produced by “alternative energy.”
Citizen speakers
Wayne Musgrove brought his CTEC payment to give it to Loth in person; and said his power had been out for 11 days. He called KPUB and a crew responded, but tree branches were hanging over power lines. Discussion followed on who has the right – or not – to cut them.
He said he uses oxygen at home, and the VA came from San Antonio when there wasn’t a place in Kerr County to refill it. He also said the Code Red emergency messages tried to tell people not to turn everything on at once.
He said he couldn’t be critical of CTEC or KPUB; “They were there.” He recommended planning ahead with back-ups for anything that could be out.
A lady recommended the “Next Door Neighbor” app for communication. She said before their water well pump failed, they filled bathtubs and ice chests, then used all that.
A Mountain Home resident, a veteran of hurricane recoveries, compared repair speeds to that, unfavorably for the ice storm, and said here people with animals have to take care of them. He cited past experience with Texas power crews traveling out of state to help after hurricanes; and asked where all those other states’ power trucks are parked now, not on their way to Texas.
Official County disaster
declaration
For the second agenda item, Kelly presented the official disaster declaration he signed the previous day, for commissioners’ approval. By that time, Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Tom Moser had left the room, with no explanations given; and the declaration passed 3-0. It will remain in effect until court rescinds it.
More disaster discussion
County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas said FEMA assistance follows a state declaration; and citizens are asked to individually respond by Facebook to a state survey about their damages and individual assistance needed.
The website is on Kerr County’s webpage and the more responses sent in, the better chance for FEMA reimbursement.
Alexander asked Thomas why no EOC was set up until after the storm; and said “repeaters” went down; and they need generators to run cell phones. He also suggested a fuel truck be sent to remote locations instead of remote residents driving to Kerrville and getting no fuel.
Commissioners briefly discussed, with no answer, how big a generator would be needed to power up a cell phone tower. Harley Belew volunteered to check on this.
Phone-caller Rene Brooks-Lofasso questioned why Kelly didn’t have the disaster declaration presented sooner; why they canceled the Feb. 22 meeting; called communication “a kind of joke;” said, “We pay you guys and we’re looking to you for answers;” said she expected them to do something from the very beginning, “so do something now” and do the “what could/should have happened” discussion later; and finished with, “a city councilwoman reported my electrical outage when I couldn’t contact any county commissioner.”
