The Texas AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting their annual Hill Country Professional Child Care Providers Conference on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Gillespie County Extension Office located at 38 Business Ct, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

This conference registration will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The theme this year, “Reclaiming Your Purpose – Do You Know Your Worth,” with Sharon Scallion as the keynote speaker, is a day you don’t want to miss. Scallion has 34 years in childcare and charter school experience.  Her reputation as a director, administrator, trainer, and consultant has established her as an expert in the field. 

