The Texas AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting their annual Hill Country Professional Child Care Providers Conference on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Gillespie County Extension Office located at 38 Business Ct, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
This conference registration will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The theme this year, “Reclaiming Your Purpose – Do You Know Your Worth,” with Sharon Scallion as the keynote speaker, is a day you don’t want to miss. Scallion has 34 years in childcare and charter school experience. Her reputation as a director, administrator, trainer, and consultant has established her as an expert in the field.
Scallion is the founder and President of Traits of a Child and is an active child advocate in her community. Her stance in providing quality childcare is her priority.
This year the topics for the conference will include “Toolbox Strategies on Working with Challenging Behaviors,” “Understanding Temperament and the Social/Emotional Needs of Infants and Toddlers,” “Connect with Your Team” and “Management Techniques.”
These interactive sessions will address the causes of frustration in children that triggers their behaviors and how to close the gap to cultivate a climate of change, relationship of nature and nurture in the development of an infant’s temperament, connect effective communication with heathy relationships of the team and in all aspects of work, and director responsibilities aligned with the minimum standards.
Registration cost is $50 if postmarked by Aug. 18, and $75 if later. The registration fee includes lunch, refreshments, five clock hours-training credit and workshop materials.
You can register for this event online at http://bitly.ws/EFfw with the event name “2023 Hill Country Childcare Providers Conference” or send your registration form and payment to Hill Country Child Care Providers Conference, 38 Business Ct, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
For more information, please contact Shea Nebgen at (830) 997-3452 by Aug. 18.
