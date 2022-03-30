Two items regarding the planned Heart of the Hills Heritage Center dominated the Kerrville County Council’s relatively short March 22 meeting, with details regarding an amendment to the operating agreement garnering the most attention and approval given to begin renovation design.
HHHC renovation plans
Stuart Barron, director of public works, presented information on Resolution 14-2022, was proposed to authorize city staff to utilize the “Design-Build” method for construction and rehabilitation of the A.C. Schreiner House, located at 529 Water Street and the future home of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.
Barron said council was presented with the information in a previous workshop, saying they compared the Design-Build process to the Competitive Bid Process.
“We talked about what method worked best for this particular situation and we still believe it is the Design-Build method,” Barron said.
He went on to explain that state law requires city staff to request a resolution from council to proceed with the proposed method.
Barron said the Competitive Bid Process is what the city usually uses for public works projects.
“We go out and hire an engineering service, independent of a builder, and we work with that engineering service to do the design work of the project that we need and then we go out and bid those plans with builders,” Barron said. “Then when the builder comes on line we work with the builder to build the design. The city is always in the middle of those two.”
He said if there are any discrepancies, the city is “on the hook” to figure out a solution.
“The Design-Build process is a little different in that the city goes out and gets qualifications for a designer and a builder to work together within a scope and a cost,” Barron said. “They work together. The builder has input, so he is not in the dark as the project and we are able to establish a maximum cost to the project.”
Barron said that while most projects do require a bid process, this particular project does not, as long as council approves and provides a resolution saying such.
“It’s going to save money and it’s going to save time,” Barron said. “Anytime you can bring everybody together at the beginning of a project and let them know what the budget is and what the whole scope is and let them work together to achieve the common goal your going to save a lot of time for sure and time equals money.”
Councilperson Place 2 Kim Clarkson said she particularly liked being able to control the cost of the project in such a way.
Hughes made a motion to pass the resolution. Councilperson Place 1 Roman Garcia seconded the motion and the matter was passed by a vote of 5-0.
HHHC agreement amendment
As a flurry of activity begins in the creation of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center to be established on donated property, located at 429 Water Street and owned by the City of Kerrville, council mulled two progress items, beginning with an amendment to the development and management agreement between the City of Kerrville and Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Board.
Assistant City Manager Kim Meismer detailed the needed change, beginning with the timeline of the project so far, saying the A.C. Schreiner House was donated to the city in 2015, followed by a Building Reuse Study (2015) and completed Library Campus Master Plan (2018).
The renovation project was referenced in the adopted Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan in 2018 and the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the HHHC was created to repurpose the facility in 2019.
The Revised Library Campus Concept Plan was completed in 2019 and the public presentation of the project was given to council in 2020.
Also in 2020, Meismer said, H-E-B and the H-E-B Foundation provided grants toward the project totaling $1 million.
The agreement between city officials and HHC was presented and approved by council on Jan. 26, 2021 and the document of that agreement was executed by both parties on Feb. 1, 2021.
“What that agreement says is the city shall design, remodel, renovate and develop the house into a public venue, conducive to exhibiting displays and programs that reflect the culture and heritage of Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country consisting of a quality museum,” Meismer said. “And, HHHC shall lease, furnish, manage, maintain, and operate the House. The parties intend that the House is utilized as a multi-cultural, educational, recreational and entertainment venue for the benefit of the public.”
Meismer also highlighted the donations that will make the project possible:
• Peterson Foundation, $250,000;
• Perry & Ruby Stevens Foundation, $250,000;
• Cailloux Foundation, $100,000;
• The Meadows Foundation, of Dallas, $50,000;
• Friends of the Library, $250,000.
Meismer said that the Friends of the Library donation was provided to the City of Kerrville on behalf of the HHHC board.
“A hundred thousand dollars was received by the city already and $150,000 will be delivered on May 1, 2022,” Meismer said.
Regarding the requested amendment to the agreement, Meismer said donations from the Stevens Foundation and Friends of the Library have stipulations that must be met.
She said the Stevens Foundation will donate funds to the City of Kerrville, but are asking that the donation be used to ensure compliance with accessibility laws, while the Friends of the Library is asking that the expenses from their donation be for fixtures and other items that will be permanently affixed to the house.
Meismer said the city would credit funds dollar-for-dollar to the HHHC once stipulations of the donations are met.
The second amendment to the agreement, Meismer said, changes wording to include the Design-Build process in the renovation process.
“The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Board, who are here tonight, have reviewed and approved these amendments to the agreement,” Meismer said. “Dr. Rector has executed this document on behalf of the board and we would like for you to approve that tonight.”
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson summed up the scenario by explaining that since the stipulations from the donors are tied to duties required by the city to perform, the funds would be held by the city, but credit for those funds would be claimed and awarded to HHHC.
“So, we are not adding any money. We are just putting it in the right columns,” Clarkson said.
“Correct,” Meismer said.
Blackburn called the amendment proposal “transparent and clear.”
However, Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia disagreed.
“It seems like the money was processed in a different way than it probably could have been done to prevent this,” Garcia said.
He asked if the Friends of the Library was able to donate to HHHC.
“They could have, but they wanted the money to stay with the building,” Meismer said. “Because the Friends of the Library mission is to provide support to the library and for the library campus, they wanted that money to stay with the library, so they asked for it to be used for permanent fixtures for the house.”
Garcia continued to question Meismer on the $250,000 donation.
Meismer further explained that the $1 million raised by the HHHC was for items specifically for the HHHC exhibits and items to be used solely by them.
Given that the Friends of the Library was meant to stay with the A.C. Schreiner House, those funds are looked at differently.
Garcia questioned the “dollar-for-dollar” reimbursement portion of the amendment, saying he thought it should be capped at $250,000.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe explained that two donations have stipulations that total $500,000, but the cost for the items they are discussing (ADA compliance and permanent fixtures) are expected to exceed the amount donated.
Mayor Bill Blackburn said he believes the proposed amendment properly identifies the amounts and from whom.
Garcia said he was confident in the original agreement, but now has issues with wording in the amendment because of the stipulations and how that affects the city’s expected expenses.
Garcia continued to disagree with how the wording was written and said he did not believe that the money would be used for the purpose it was intended because HHHC would be reimbursed rather than spend it themselves.
Clarkson stepped in.
“What we are doing is this facility is going to benefit the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, so the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center needs a fully renovated, ADA compliant facility,” Clarkson said. “They need that. That’s part of what they need to be able to operate. However, the way the agreement is structured is such that the city is tasked with renovation. The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center is saying here is the money that was pledged for the facility, because you are doing the construction. And the city is saying, here is the money for permanent fixtures, because you’re in charge of doing permanent fixtures … and to me it’s just as simple as that.”
Garcia, however, proposed a different amendment that he brought with him to the meeting.
His amendment was not read to the public, but he described it as holding the HHHC responsible for the ADA compliance portion of the renovations, such as the proposed elevator.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner called Garcia out for once again bringing last minute items to council meetings.
“I would prefer that we have this ahead of time and not just tonight, Mr. Garcia,” Eychner said.
“Is it too complicated to understand?” Garcia asked.
“It’s not so much that it’s too complicated, it’s just that we kind of had an understanding that we would have changes ahead of time,” Eychner said. “So I would like to move that we simply accept this agreement as presented.”
At which time she made a formal motion to pass the resolution as written.
Counilperson Place 4 Brenda Hughes seconded the motion.
“I would appreciate a little more consideration from council to at least look at it, rather than just throw it off because you didn’t receive it before the meeting,” Garcia said. “I would appreciate at least that courtesy, but if we don’t want to do that. I can live with the amended agreement as it is. I just think there’s a more reasonable method for solving that.”
Clarkson responded.
“I also believe that when we had that understanding that we would present items before council, then if that was important to you, then you would have given us that consideration as well,” Clarkson said.
“And, we’ve had the agenda since Friday,” Blackburn said.
“That’s not that long, though,” Garcia said.
And, after all of that, Garcia voted with the four other members of council to pass the resolution.
Smoking ordinance, VFW
Kerrville City Council members were asked to once again look into the “Smoking Ordinance” as it applies to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1408 during the Visitors/Citizens Forum portion of their regular meeting on March 22.
“I am here to request an addition be made to the current city ordinance regarding smoking,” Judy Jackson, of Kerrville, said. “Currently, Article 3 of the ordinance prohibits smoking in most public buildings, with a few exceptions. One of those exceptions, under Section 58-69, Number 6, allows smoking ‘in buildings specifically designated as bingo halls prior to the adoption of this ordinance.’ However, there is no mention as to what happens if this building is no longer licensed and operating as a bingo hall.”
Jackson the said she is the executor of the estate of Michael Tivy, who has left a “substantial donation to the VFW on Thompson Drive, with the stipulation that money be used to diminish and/or eliminate smoking in the facility.”
Jackson said the VFW once operated a bingo hall in an adjacent building, but are no longer licensed and could not obtain a license in the future.
“I have a attempted over the last several years to settle with the VFW under the terms of this will, to no avail,” Jackson said. “The VFW continues to smoke in the bar, which has never been part of the bingo hall. They are not interested in reducing or eliminating smoking and are operating on the assumption that since they once had a bingo hall, they would still be able to smoke.”
Jackson said she wanted to accommodate both the smokers and non-smokers.
“Both smoking and non-smoking veterans have fought very hard for our country and we should protect and honor both,” Jackson said. “At times, there have been veterans on oxygen sitting directly next to a smoker.”
She said other veterans choose not to join or patronize the VFW because of the smoke.
“The money that is bequeathed is more than sufficient to cover the cost of building an area for smoking, which could satisfy both the smokers and the non-smokers,” Jackson said. “And, it would also prevent employees, guest and members from being subjected to second-hand smoke.”
She suggested city officials change the wording in the smoking ordinance to clearly state that an operational bingo hall could be exempt, rather than offering the exemption to a “designated” bingo hall.”
Blackburn asked Hoppe how to proceed, to which Hoppe promised to contact the appropriate city staff member to research the details of Jackson’s request.
Fire, subdivision code changes
City of Kerrville Planning Director Drew Paxton provided details on a proposed amendment to Chapter 50 of the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding “Fire Prevention and Protection.”
“This is a request to adopt the NFPA 1194. This is a national set of design standards for RV parks,” Paxton said. “So, when we are working with some of those newer projects we can delineate the widths of the roads, the separation between the parking spaces for the RVs … just a nice, clean document that has a national set of standards.”
Paxton said Fire Marshal Jason Lackey, along with Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, reviewed the code and some of the city’s recent projects to help advise on the changes.
“This will be a little bit more flexible and still fit within the fire department operations, should there be any event in some of these new developments,” Paxton said.
Mayor Bill Blackburn asked if existing RV parks would be exempt from the changes in the code, to which Paxton said they would be exempt.
“Any future phase of these parks would follow these rules,” Paxton said. “But, it is not retroactive, so the existing parks would not have to update.”
Hughes made a motion to approve the Ordinance No. 2022-13 and the amendments described therein. Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner seconded her motion and council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on the first reading.
On the second agenda item dealing with the city’s fire code, a public hearing was held for Ordinance No. 2022-15, amending Chapter 82 of the Code or Ordinances, also known as the “Subdivision Code,” proposing amendments of that code to change requirements for points of access into residential subdivisions and align the section with the previous change in the fire code voted on previously.
“This is a section in the Subdivision Code that relates to the number of access points required for a residential subdivision,” Paxton said. “The subdivision code required two (access points) regardless of the number of lots or units. Based on those changes to the fire code, so that they are consistent, we are removing that requirement for two for all sized subdivisions and deferring back to the fire code for that required access.”
Paxton said the ordinance is being recommended to make the subdivision code consistent with the fire code.
Citizen and real estate broker Bruce Stracke commended the city on working to keep the city’s codes up to national standards, saying that 15 years ago the effort would not have been made.
Upon closing the public hearing, Eychner moved to approve the ordinance on the first reading. Hughes seconded the motion and the ordinance was approved on first reading by a unanimous vote of council.
Consent Agenda
Council unanimously approved three items on the Consent Agenda without discussion. Those items were:
• Resolution No. 15-2022, selecting and authorizing an agreement with the firm of Traylor and Associates as the city’s administrative consultant for the application, preparation, project administration and project-related management services, if awarded, for funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for DR-4484 COVID-19 Pandemic;
• Minutes from the March 8 Kerrville City Council workshop;
• Minutes from the March 15 Kerrville City Council workshop.
The minutes from the March 8 regular Kerrville City Council meeting were pulled from the consent agenda, and after some changes and clarifications were approved by a 5-0 vote.
Presentations
Blackburn recognized Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson and Director of Philanthropy Paige Sumner before formally proclaiming March 2022 as a month celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Older Americans’ Act Nutrition Program, which has now become Meals on Wheels.
Blackburn also praised Dietert Center for their efforts daily in providing food to homebound citizens, especially during the past two winter storms, as well as the volunteers that make the program successful.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2022-02 on second reading, which is an ordinance designed to amend the city’s Zoning Code to include adding new definitions, revising the requirement for variances, requiring signs for notification and other amendments previously discussed.
• The number of members to the Building Board of Adjustments and Appeals was reduced and qualifications revised with the unanimous passage of Ordinance No. 2022-14 on second reading.
• Council unanimously approved a donation agreement with the LDB Corporation for the donation of a massive sculpture to be donated by the L.D. Brinkman collection.
• Council approved the professional service agreement with Peter W. Lewis, Architect & Associates, PLLC for architectural services relating to repairs and replacement of the roof, HVAC and other repairs to the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
• Nicholas Cantrell, Cabe Johnson and Lisa Nye-Salladin were appointed to the City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
• Council appointed Mike Asmus and Steve Vanpatten to the Building Board of Adjustments & Appeals.
