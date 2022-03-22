Schreiner University’s Department of Exercise Science and Sport Management will be hosting a Special Olympics of Texas event on the grounds in front of the Cailloux Campus Activity Center on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are expected to be 50-60 athletes and about the same number of Schreiner student volunteers. The event is being sponsored by the Schreiner University Department of Exercise Science and Sport Management and Kerrville Kiwanis.
“Schreiner University is very excited to begin this partnership with South Region of Texas Special Olympics,” said Dr. Matt Robinson, Schreiner University Assistant Professor of Exercise Science and Sport Management. “Indeed, it provides great opportunities to Special Olympic athletes and our students alike. We look forward to this becoming a yearly event each spring.”
“Special Olympics Texas is excited to be partnering with Schreiner University for the Unified Field Day,” said Jalen Lewis, Associate Executive Director of the South Region of Texas Special Olympics. “Unified is a way of life, not a program. We look forward to working with the students, student-athletes, and seeing the enjoyment of our athletes.”
Unified sports join people with and without disabilities on the same team to participate alongside one another in the same activity. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.
For more information, please contact Dr. Matt Robinson at MRobinson@schreiner.edu.
