Audiences for the first two performances of the Playhouse 2000/Schreiner University Theater production of “Little Shop of Horrors” roared their approval during extended curtain calls last weekend.
It’s easy to see how this fun, Rock-infused adaptation of an old B-Movie thriller has become one of the most popular musicals on stages across the country.
Featuring an extended cast of 24, the P2K/Schreiner production is a high-energy romp from start to finish.
Highlights include: Jonathan Bowen as “Seymour Krelborn,” the hapless amateur botanist who discovers a “strange and unusual plant” and sets off the chain of events that leads to a threat to mankind’s very existence; Faith Mooney as “Audrey,” the lady with “a past” who steals Seymour’s heart and dreams of being “Somewhere That’s Green;” and Victor Salinas as “The Voice of Audrey II” the raucously bloodthirsty plant that grows up to take over the world.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater five more times - Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. this weekend and next, and a closing matinee on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $22 and $27 with discounts for students and children, and are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393.
Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville’s Community Theater and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex.
More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
