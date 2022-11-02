City to join Habitat Conservation Plan
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner (right) and the City Council on Tuesday recognized the Kerrville-Schreiner Park Bike Trail builders with the Kerrville Kindness Award.

Kerrville City Council members conducted a busy regular meeting on Oct. 25, adopting a resolution to support the development of a Habitat Conservation Plan, agreeing to waive fees for the upcoming Veterans Day parade and adopting a tree preservation policy, in addition to a host of additional action items.

Habitat Conservation Plan

