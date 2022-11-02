City to join Habitat Conservation Plan

Kerrville City Council members conducted a busy regular meeting on Oct. 25, adopting a resolution to support the development of a Habitat Conservation Plan, agreeing to waive fees for the upcoming Veterans Day parade and adopting a tree preservation policy, in addition to a host of additional action items.
Habitat Conservation Plan
Director of Public Works Stuart Barron said he was presenting ideas on how to possibly partner with Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority in the creation of a Habitat Conservation plan, with the anticipation that local wildlife will soon be added to the federal Endangered Species List.
According to Barron, participating in the creation of the plan is in line with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, noting that two specific mussels, the Guadalupe Fatmucket and Guadalupe Orb are of concern.
“The Guadalupe Fatmucket are mainly found here in Kerr County and the Guadalupe Orb has a little bit wider range that it lives in,” Barron said. “Those are the two that are going to be going on the Endangered Species List and are the main reason that we proposing partnering with GBRA at this time.”
Other species expected to be included in the list that impact the Kerrville area are the Monarch Butterfly and Golden-cheeked Warbler, Barron said.
He said that the once species are added to the list, there will be limitations placed on usage of the Guadalupe River and its surroundings, including:
• Diverting water out of the river;
• Storing water in the river;
• Dredging Nimitz Lake;
• Cleaning Culverts;
• River recreation;
• Building bridges;
• Storm water treatment;
• Land clearing, and;
• Discharging of wastewater effluent.
“Some of these mussels need fast-moving water,” Barron said. “Anything that could affect their habitat or potentially damage one of these endangered species could be a liability for the city.”
Barron said council has two choices with regard to protection from liability once endangered species are added to the federal list.
“We can be proactive and partner up or do our own habitat conservation plan,” Barron said. “Or, we can say we don’t think it is going to happen to us and wait to see what happens. We may or may not be sued in the future.
“We are of the mind that being proactive is the best way to limit our exposure as a city.”
Barron said GBRA has obtained grants in excess of $1 million to create the conservation plan, utilizing the “A-Team” of professionals.
According to Barron, once species that reside locally are added to the federal list of endangered species, GBRA would get their plan permitted and the City of Kerrville would be awarded a Second Party Take, protecting the city.
“We feel like we’ve been offered a seat at the table,” Barron said, noting that the number of second party participants would be very limited.
Barron explained that the gist of the permit would require the City of Kerrville to move a species or embark upon some type of preservation action to mitigate damage to the species.
Barron said no money is changing hands at this time and explained that he is only asking for permission to begin working with GBRA on the plan.
Dr. William Rector spoke on behalf of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
“We believe that you are taking the right action,” Rector said. “UGRA has been following this for 3-5 years and looked at developing our own habitat conservation program. That cost was going to be $1 to $2 million.”
Rector said it makes “total financial sense” to combine efforts with GBRA.
Council voted unanimously to approve Resolution 69-2022 allowing staff to begin working with GBRA on the conservation plan.
Presentations
Mayor Judy Eychner presented a Kerrville Kindness Award to the Kerrville-Schreiner Park Kerrville Bike Trail Builders, who recently completed 14 miles of natural bike and hiking trails in the former state park. The all-volunteer effort began in 1999, Eychner said.
“The volunteer effort to build the trails has been a significant undertaking, with many people contributing time and skills to the efforts,” Eychner said. “From designing and building the different trails, to organizing volunteers who have provided endless hours of labor, the group has worked tirelessly to provide a trail system that is enjoyed daily by residents and out-of-town visitors alike.”
The efforts began 23 years ago by local residents David Appleton, Lisa Nye-Salladin and Adam Salladin.
A total of 14 volunteers were on hand at the Oct. 25 council meeting to accept the award.
City attorney contract
Without discussion, council returned from executive session prior to last week’s meeting and voted 4-1 to extend the contract with City Attorney Mike Hayes. Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia was the dissenting vote.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to approve budget amendments to account for increased expenses related to public safety personnel, specifically overtime pay and training costs. Finance Director Julie Behrens noted that state-mandated COVID-19 pay contributed to the increase in personnel expenses.
“We are having to pay that COVID pay for any time an officer, firefighter or EMT is out,” Behrens said.
She added that an increased cost for gasoline has affected the overall budget as well.
“Most departments, including police and fire, have moved lines and reduced other expenses to help offset that, but public safety is obviously the heaviest hit, just because of the number of miles they drive, compared to others,” Behrens said.
However, Behrens said that EMS other projected revenues are ending the fiscal year higher than anticipated and the city will be able to offset the additional expense with the additional revenue.
“Basically, this is a cleanup, if you will,” Behrens said. “We will increase some revenues and then increase some expenses, also, just to even out the budget.”
• In a split 4-1 vote, council approved official policy guidelines as it pertains to Municipal Utility Districts. Garcia was the lone opposition to the proposed document;
• Council approved the waiver of all fees pertaining to the planned Nov. 12 Veterans Day Parade;
• Council voted unanimously to approve a Resolution 67-2022 adopting the City of Kerrville’s Tree Preservation Policy. Once approved, city staff will begin working with the community to draft an actual ordinance detailing the requirements for the preservation of trees on property to be developed.
Planning Director Drew Paxton explained that the purpose of the ordinance was to establish guidelines encouraging the protection and preservation of native and adapted trees with the city, as well as encouraging the protection of healthy trees and provide guidance for the replacement or replanting of trees that are removed during construction develop- ment or redevelopment.
• A total of five citizens returned to council chambers to repeat their displeasure with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Banned Books Display.
Consent agenda
Council unanimously approved the following consent agenda items with one vote:
• Resolution authorizing the acceptance of grant funding from the Office of the Governor - Criminal Justice Division and its BG-Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Grant Program for funding to purchase rifle risistant body armor for the Kerrville Police Department;
• Amending the Project Funding Agreement between the City of Kerrville and the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation for site, building, and infrastructure improvements for business enterprises at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport;
• Project Funding Agreement between the city of Kerrville and the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation for the installation of a fitness court within Louise Hays Park;
• Project Funding Agreement between the City of Kerrville and the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation for work regarding the conversion of above-ground utility lines to underground and streetscape improvements to the parking garage;
• City Council workshop minutes from Oct. 11;
• City Council regular meeting minutes from Oct. 11;
• City Council workshop minutes from Oct. 18.
Employee benefits trust issues
While the specifics are unclear of what his motives were, Garcia objected to wording in a consent agenda resolution amending and restating the Employee Benefits Trust for the City of Kerrville, which is created and maintained pursuant to Chapter 22 of the Texas Insurance Code. Garcia appeared to object to wording in the document prepared by City Attorney Mike Hayes, while Hayes assured Garcia the document was legally sound.
Garcia, however, also continued to question Hayes on previous emails sent by Garcia, which were not addressed in the document. Garcia’s objections appeared to be of a clerical nature. The solution was passed 4-1, with Garcia voting against approval.
