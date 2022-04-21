A 26-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for public intoxication and a 2-year-old child released to Child Protective Services following an incident that occurred Wednesday, April 13 on Interstate 10.
“Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 492,” Leitha said. “Upon arriving on the scene, deputies made cntact with Sarah Lynette Ocampo, 26, of San Antonio. Deputies were given reason to believe that Ms. Ocampo was under the influence of methamphetamine and had a 2-year-old child in her care.”
Leitha said Ocampo was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and transported to the Kerr County Jail on a $500 bond.
“The child was released to the custody of Child Protective Services,” Leitha said. “As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
“Our deputies did a great job investigating and taking steps to protect both this subject and the child in her care,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “The effects of these kinds of drugs can be long-lasting and place more than the user in danger. Both of those involved made it home safe in this case. Too often, that is the exception. This is one more example of why our entire office, from our Patrol Division to our Interdiction Unit, work 24/7 to combat the sale and use of drugs in our community.”
