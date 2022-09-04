Registration is open for Dietert Center’s “Round to Remember” golf tournament, presented by Broadway Bank. The four-person scramble is scheduled for Sept.10, at Riverhill Country Club.
Registration Opens at 11:30 am, followed by lunch and a putting contest. Groups will tee off at 1:30 pm with a Peoria scoring system. Prizes will be awarded for first (gross & net), second, third, closest to the pin, and holes in one. The fee to play is $150 per golfer. Available sponsorships range from $100 - $1,500; however, donations in any amount are appreciated. Registration and sponsorship forms are available at Dietert Center and Riverhill Country Club. You can also register online at www.dietertcenter.org.
Support generated from the tournament provides for Dementia Care Advocates (DCA) programs at Dietert Center. These programs include classes to help both care givers and loved ones suffering from cognitive decline along with support groups and other resources and activities. Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson said, “Dealing with dementia as a patient or a caregiver is such a unique journey that we want to provide the tools to manage the changes taking place. With the proceeds from this tournament and additional community support, we can continue to provide these programs for those who need them most.”
Rick Perry, Dietert Center Board Member, has been the chair of the golf tournament since it began. He said, “The tournament started eight years ago to support families dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia, and it's been wonderful to join forces with the Dietert Center staff and DCA to help our local community. I’m proud to be a part of such a great group of people who run the programs at the Dietert Center in serving our senior population. Special thanks to Riverhill Country Club and staff for all their help and allowing us to play on their beautiful golf course.”
If you’d like to know more information about the tournament or any Dietert Center programs, please call (830) 792-4044. Dietert Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to proactively support healthy aging by providing information, services, activities and rewarding volunteer opportunities that enhance quality of life.
