Registration is open for Dietert Center’s “Round to Remember” golf tournament, presented by Broadway Bank. The four-person scramble is scheduled for Sept.10, at Riverhill Country Club.

Registration Opens at 11:30 am, followed by lunch and a putting contest. Groups will tee off at 1:30 pm with a Peoria scoring system.  Prizes will be awarded for first (gross & net), second, third, closest to the pin, and holes in one. The fee to play is $150 per golfer. Available sponsorships range from $100 - $1,500; however, donations in any amount are appreciated. Registration and sponsorship forms are available at Dietert Center and Riverhill Country Club. You can also register online at www.dietertcenter.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.